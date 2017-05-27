Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says that leading scorer Moussa Dembele is fit for Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen.

Dembele, who has scored 32 times in all competitions for Celtic this season, has not featured since April after picking up a hamstring injury against Rangers.

Rodgers, however, has confirmed that the 20-year-old "has trained all week", and is now expected to lead Celtic's line as the Hoops look to win the Scottish Cup for the 37th time.

"He's fine. He has trained all week so he is available. He would be able to start," Rodgers told reporters.

Should Celtic overcome Aberdeen, the Scottish giants would land their first domestic treble since 2001.