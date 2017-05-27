May 27, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Hampden Park
Celtic
vs.
Aberdeen
 

Celtic forward Moussa Dembele fit for Scottish Cup final

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele in training ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Barcelona at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says that leading scorer Moussa Dembele is fit for Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen.
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Moussa Dembele is fit for Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen.

Dembele, who has scored 32 times in all competitions for Celtic this season, has not featured since April after picking up a hamstring injury against Rangers.

Rodgers, however, has confirmed that the 20-year-old "has trained all week", and is now expected to lead Celtic's line as the Hoops look to win the Scottish Cup for the 37th time.

"He's fine. He has trained all week so he is available. He would be able to start," Rodgers told reporters.

Should Celtic overcome Aberdeen, the Scottish giants would land their first domestic treble since 2001.

Scott Brown of Celtic FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League, Group H match between FC Barcelona and Celtic FC at the Camp Nou Stadium on December 11, 2013
