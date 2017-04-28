New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal reignite interest in AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca?

Carlos Bacca hails a cab during the Europa League quarter-final between Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla on April 7, 2016
© AFP
AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca is said to be a summer transfer target for Arsenal, having also reportedly been on the Gunners' radar in January.
By , Football League Correspondent
Last Updated: Friday, April 28, 2017 at 21:00 UK

Arsenal have reportedly revived their interest in AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca but face competition from La Liga side Valencia to land his signature.

The Gunners were linked with the 30-year-old ahead of the January transfer window, five months after a proposed £25m move to Premier League rivals West Ham United broke down.

Bacca rejected the Hammers' personal terms and instead opted to stay at the San Siro, where he has started 24 times in Serie A this season.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal are looking to lure the Colombian to North London after he was dropped for last weekend's defeat to Empoli, suggesting that he has fallen out of favour under boss Vincenzo Montella.

Bacca has scored 14 times in 30 appearances for Milan this term, which is said to have also earned him interest from Spanish club Valencia.

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Your Comments
