Gennaro Gattuso "very happy" with AC Milan return

US Citta di Palermo coach Gennaro Gattuso looks on during the Serie B match between US Citta di Palermo and Empoli FC on August 31, 2013
Gennaro Gattuso reveals his delight after returning to AC Milan as a youth coach, and denies that he has taken "a step back" after leaving his management role with Pisa.
Gennaro Gattuso has revealed his delight after returning to AC Milan as a youth coach.

The 39-year-old has coached Swiss side Sion, Palermo, OFI Crete and Pisa since retiring as a player, but the former midfielder could not prevent the latter from being relegated from Serie B last season.

Gattuso has denied that returning to Milan as a youth coach is "a step back" as he looks to learn from first-team manager Vincenzo Montella.

"I am very happy," Gattuso told Mediaset Premium. "When I was asked at the beginning I thought about it, I spoke with [directors Massimiliano] Mirabelli and [Marco] Fassone.

"It is not a step back, I think it's the right choice. I'm going back to a glorious club that wants to return to greatness. I hope to convey a sense of belonging and to help them improve.

"Family is important, but the choice was made because I'll be back at a club who wants to come back to being great. I really liked the proposal to return as Primavera coach, I was thrilled.

"I am the coach of the Primavera, but will be in close contact with the first team because you have to play with the same idea and to have the same identity. I will listen to the advice that Montella gives me, he's a great coach."

Gattuso won two Serie A titles and two Champions League crowns during a 13-year spell with Milan.

Cesc Fabregas #4 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Report: AC Milan make Fabregas enquiry
