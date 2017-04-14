Roma reportedly have a £24m bid for Chelsea target Franck Kessie accepted by Atalanta BC.

Roma seem to be leading the charge for Atalanta BC midfielder Franck Kessie after reportedly having a bid accepted.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to Antonio Conte's Chelsea, while the Blues' Premier League rivals Manchester City are also rumoured suitors.

According to Corriere dello Sport, though, Roma have agreed a £24m fee with their fellow Italian club and intend to offer Kessie a five-year contract.

It is believed that the midfielder and his representative will hold talks with Roma next week to discuss potentially signing on the dotted line this summer.

Kessie has scored six goals and made three others in 24 Serie A appearances this season.