Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly eager to bring in further depth in the right wing-back department and has already scouted two players.
Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Chelsea have reportedly stepped up their search for a new right wing-back after losing versatile wideman Victor Moses to injury.

The 26-year-old was absent for the Blues' shock 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend after picking up a foot injury prior to the international break.

Boss Antonio Conte is unsure how long the Nigerian, who has fitted into the 3-4-3 formation seamlessly this term, will spend on the sidelines in the coming weeks.

The Mirror reports that Conte is concerned about the position, having been forced to plug the gap with Pedro last time out, and has already had Atalanta BC's Andrea Conti watched up close.

Hoffenheim ace Jeremy Toljan is said to be another on Chelsea's transfer radar, with the Premier League leaders ready to delve into the market for more depth as soon as the transfer window opens.

General view of a Chelsea Football Club sign during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers at Stamford Bridge on November 1, 2014
