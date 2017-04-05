Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is unsure whether Victor Moses will be fit enough to feature against Manchester City on Wednesday due to a minor foot injury.

Antonio Conte has confirmed that Victor Moses is still struggling with injury and could sit out Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Nigeria international was absent for the Blues' shock 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend, three weeks after limping off the field against Manchester United.

It has been claimed that Moses is facing another two weeks on the sidelines as a result of minor foot surgery, but Conte was not giving too much away on the eve of Chelsea's key showdown with outside title rivals Man City.

"I don't know if Victor Moses will be available tomorrow. There is another day to check the situation," he told reporters. "We have to check the situation in the right way. There are a couple of situations that we have to check and then make the best decision for the starting 11 tomorrow."

Moses has emerged as a key player for Chelsea since Conte reverted to a 3-4-3 formation early in the season, featuring 27 times in the Premier League and scoring on three occasions from out wide.