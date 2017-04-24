The agent of Atalanta BC midfielder Franck Kessie denies that his client has already agreed to join Roma this summer.

The agent of Atalanta BC midfielder Franck Kessie has denied suggestions that his client has already agreed to join Roma in this summer's transfer window.

Kessie, 20, has been linked with a whole host of European clubs after impressing for his Italian side this season, and towards the end of 2016, the Ivorian's agent confirmed that there was Premier League interest.

In February, Kessie's club teammate Alejandro Gomez claimed that the midfielder had already been sold to Roma, but his representative George Atangana has insisted that is not the case.

"Was I in England? I can't confirm or deny it, these next few weeks and months will definitely be intense. As far as I'm concerned, I think Kessie is the best all-round midfielder in Italy, and among the best in the world. As a result, there are a lot of clubs who would like him," Atangana told Calciomercato.

"For that reason, we absolutely have to reflect on the appropriate choice. I have a lot of respect for Roma, a great club, but right now I'm still looking for the best offer for my client.

"If the problem is named as Atangana because he tries to find the best deal for his client, then I am proud to be that problem and not the solution. The history of football is made up of surprises, and I can't rule out another one in this situation."

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal are all said to be interested in Kessie, who has scored six goals and provided three assists in 26 Serie A appearances this season.