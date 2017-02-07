Atalanta BC midfielder Alejandro Gomez claims that his in-demand teammate Franck Kessie has been sold to Roma, despite interest from a host of European clubs.

Kessie, 20, has been linked with a whole host of European clubs after impressing for his Italian club this season and towards the end of 2016, his agent confirmed that there was Premier League interest.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal have all been credited with an interest, while Real Madrid and Barcelona were said to be closely monitoring developments ahead of a potential bid at the end of the season.

However, according to 28-year-old Atalanta midfielder Gomez, Kessie has already agreed to join Roma and will move to the Italian club in the summer of 2018.

"I think they've sold him to Roma. But he'll stay with Atalanta for another year," Gomez told Radio Closs Continental.

Kessie, who has scored six times for Atalanta this season, was part of the Ivory Coast squad that competed at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.