Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly look to sell Moussa Sissoko to China as they look to recoup the £30m they spent on the midfielder last summer.

Last summer, the North Londoners shelled out £30m to sign the midfielder from Newcastle United but he has failed to impress since moving to England's capital.

Due to his lack of impact, Spurs are unlikely to find a club willing to pay close to the fee they paid for his signature last year and according to Bleacher Report, that has led to contact being made with teams in the Chinese Super League.

While there are more opportunities for the Premier League outfit to get their money back, any potential move would give the 27-year-old a chance of increasing his wages, despite a disappointing period in his career.

The French international featured for just 903 minutes in the top flight last season as he made a total of eight starts and 17 substitute appearances.

He has already revealed that he is looking to hold talks regarding his future with head coach Mauricio Pochettino.