Barcelona 'make Jeremy Mathieu available'

Barcelona's French defender Jeremy Mathieu celebrates after scoring a goal next to Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos during the 'clasico' Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on March 22, 2015
A report claims that Barcelona make French defender Jeremy Mathieu available for transfer in this summer's window.
Barcelona have reportedly placed French defender Jeremy Mathieu on the transfer list.

The 33-year-old joined Barcelona from Valencia in the summer of 2014, and has made 91 appearances for the Catalan giants over the last three seasons.

The France international only started 12 La Liga fixtures during the 2016-17 campaign, however, and according to AS, Barcelona have made the versatile defender available for transfer following talks with incoming boss Ernesto Valverde.

Mathieu has won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys and one Champions League during his time at Camp Nou.

Galatasaray have been linked with a move for the defender over the last week.

Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
