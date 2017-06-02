Barcelona 'make Jeremy Mathieu available'

A report claims that Barcelona make French defender Jeremy Mathieu available for transfer in this summer's window.

Barcelona have reportedly placed French defender Jeremy Mathieu on the transfer list.

The 33-year-old joined Barcelona from Valencia in the summer of 2014, and has made 91 appearances for the Catalan giants over the last three seasons.

The France international only started 12 La Liga fixtures during the 2016-17 campaign, however, and according to AS, Barcelona have made the versatile defender available for transfer following talks with incoming boss Ernesto Valverde.

Mathieu has won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys and one Champions League during his time at Camp Nou.

Galatasaray have been linked with a move for the defender over the last week.