Report: Manuel Pellegrini wants David Silva, Samir Nasri

Hebei China Fortune manager Manuel Pellegrini will raid former club Manchester City for David Silva and Samir Nasri in an £80m double swoop, according to a report.

Leeds United favourites to sign Fabian Delph from Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph could be on his way back to Leeds United this month, according to the bookmakers.

Fulham make loan approach for former striker Ross McCormack?

A report claims that Aston Villa are weighing up whether to offload Ross McCormack to Fulham for the remainder of the summer, but boss Steve Bruce favours a permanent sale.

Angel di Maria "very happy" at Paris Saint-Germain amid Chinese links

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Angel di Maria insists that he is happy to see out the remainder of his contract at the Parc des Princes.

Everton 'furious with AC Milan over Gerard Deulofeu announcement'

AC Milan take to Twitter to announce the arrival of Gerard Deulofeu before quickly taking it down, which has reportedly left Everton officials furious.

Stoke City confirm signing of Saido Berahino on five-and-a-half year deal

Stoke City announce the signing of striker Saido Berahino on a five-and-a-half year deal, bringing his disappointing recent spell at West Bromwich Albion to an end.

Report: AC Milan still interested in signing Jack Wilshere

A report claims that Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere remains on the radar of AC Milan, who could make an approach at the end of the season.

Tianjin Quanjian turn attentions to Leeds United striker Chris Wood?

Tianjin Quanjian are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United striker Chris Wood after failing in their attempts to sign Chelsea forward Diego Costa.

Sunderland close to signing Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris?

Sunderland are reportedly looking to sign Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris, despite the suggestion that they do not have significant funds to spend in January.

Jose Mourinho: 'Antonio Valencia is world's best right-back'

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that he regards Antonio Valencia as the best right-back in the world.

Swansea City, Burnley plan move for Norwich City winger Alex Pritchard?

Swansea City and Burnley reportedly prepare offers for Norwich City's Alex Pritchard, despite the winger having only been at Carrow Road for six months.

Atletico Madrid president rules out Antoine Griezmann exit

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo rules out the possibility of selling reported Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann.

Birmingham City complete Kerim Frei signing

Birmingham City complete the signing of former Fulham and Cardiff City winger Kerim Frei from Besiktas for an undisclosed fee.

Sam Allardyce: 'Carl Jenkinson deal not dead'

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce confirms that the club are still interested in signing Carl Jenkinson and Patrick van Aanholt this month.

Claudio Ranieri: 'Luis Hernandez free to leave Leicester City'

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri confirms that Luis Hernandez is on the brink of leaving the club for Malaga.

Claudio Ranieri hopeful of Leonardo Ulloa stay

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri insists that the club are determined to keep Leonardo Ulloa this month, despite the striker handing in a transfer request.

Marseille 'end interest in Dimitri Payet'

Ligue 1 side Marseille reportedly end their interest in wantaway West Ham United playmaker Dimitri Payet and switch their attention to other targets.

Antonio Conte confirms Chelsea have received bid for Asmir Begovic

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte confirms that the club are considering an offer for goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, who has been linked with a move to Bournemouth.

Joleon Lescott training with Sunderland

Free agent defender Joleon Lescott is training with Sunderland in an effort to earn a short-term deal with the club.

Jose Mourinho hints at further Manchester United departures

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho suggests that more players could leave the club this month if they are unhappy with their role in the squad.

West Ham United to complain to FIFA over Dimitri Payet?

West Ham United are reportedly considering whether to complain to FIFA over Marseille's pursuit of wantaway winger Dimitri Payet.

Lyon announce Memphis Depay capture

Lyon announce that they have signed Memphis Depay from Manchester United.

Henri Lansbury completes Aston Villa move

Henri Lansbury completes his switch from Nottingham Forest to Aston Villa.

Ashley Young offered '£16m after tax' in China

Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng reportedly offer Manchester United winger Ashley Young a three-year deal worth £16m after tax.

Hull City sign defender Omar Elabdelluoui on loan

Hull City complete the signing of Olympiacos defender Omar Elabdellaoui.

Chelsea 'want £12m for Asmir Begovic'

Chelsea reportedly demand £12m from Bournemouth for goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Tony Pulis: 'Saido Berahino bid nowhere near right'

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis says that Stoke City's bid for striker Saido Berahino did not meet the club's valuation.

Dimitri Payet 'has car vandalised'

West Ham United's wantaway winger Dimitri Payet reportedly has his car vandalised by unhappy Hammers fans.

Henri Lansbury passes Aston Villa medical

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce confirms that Henri Lansbury has passed a medical ahead of his move from Nottingham Forest.

West Ham United 'agree £8m Jose Fonte fee'

West Ham United and Southampton reportedly settle on a fee of £8m for defender Jose Fonte.

Thibaut Courtois 'planning Real Madrid move'

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has reportedly begun planning a move to Real Madrid this summer.

Jake Livermore completes West Bromwich Albion move

Hull City midfielder Jake Livermore completes his move to West Bromwich Albion.