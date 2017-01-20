New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Henri Lansbury completes Aston Villa move

Henri Lansbury completes his switch from Nottingham Forest to Aston Villa.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 13:16 UK

Henri Lansbury has completed a switch from Nottingham Forest to Aston Villa on a four-and-a-half year deal.

The 26-year-old is thought to have moved for a fee of around £3.5m after Villa beat off competition for his signature from Norwich City, Derby County and Celtic.


"I am delighted to be here at Aston Villa," the Arsenal academy graduate told the club's website. "As soon as I knew Aston Villa were interested, I wanted to come here.

"It's the size and reputation of the football club that attracted me. It's a big, big name in the English game and I can't wait to get started here now."

Lansbury, who had been at the City Ground since 2012, has previously earned promotion to the Premier League with Norwich City and West Ham United.

Forest's Henri Lansbury celebrates moments after scoring the opening goal against Huddersfield on August 3, 2013
Read Next:
Henri Lansbury passes Villa medical
>
View our homepages for Henri Lansbury, Football
Your Comments
More Aston Villa News
Forest's Henri Lansbury celebrates moments after scoring the opening goal against Huddersfield on August 3, 2013
Henri Lansbury completes Aston Villa move
 Forest's Henri Lansbury celebrates moments after scoring the opening goal against Huddersfield on August 3, 2013
Henri Lansbury passes Aston Villa medical
 Joey Barton of Burnley tackles Henri Lansbury of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on October 20, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
Aston Villa closing in on Henri Lansbury
Middlesbrough turn down two Rhodes bidsVilla take interest in Belgian defender?Newcastle 'to return' for Tom CairneyNorwich join race for Henri Lansbury?Aly Cissokho makes Olympiacos loan switch
Wolfsburg teenager to sign for Villa?Wolves, Villa discussing Taylor tributeAston Villa keen on Tom Cairney?Burnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?Tributes flood in for Graham Taylor
> Aston Villa Homepage
More Nottingham Forest News
Forest's Henri Lansbury celebrates moments after scoring the opening goal against Huddersfield on August 3, 2013
Henri Lansbury completes Aston Villa move
 Forest's Henri Lansbury celebrates moments after scoring the opening goal against Huddersfield on August 3, 2013
Henri Lansbury passes Aston Villa medical
 A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
United States consortium frustrated with failed Nottingham Forest takeover talks
Forest pair being tracked by Bologna?Aston Villa closing in on Henri LansburyGary Rowett 'turns down' Forest jobNorwich join race for Henri Lansbury?Forest sack manager Philippe Montanier
Forest 'line up Gary Rowett capture'Championship trio eyeing Dagenham striker?Moores "optimistic" about Forest takeoverVilla working on "four or five" targetsBruce confirms Villa Lansbury approach
> Nottingham Forest Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle26181750212955
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton25166340172354
3Leeds UnitedLeeds26153835241148
4Reading2514473633346
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2614483030046
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2613673024645
7Derby CountyDerby2611782419540
8Fulham25109643301339
9Preston North EndPreston2611693532339
10Barnsley26115104339438
11Norwich CityNorwich26114114239337
12Birmingham CityBirmingham269983035-536
13Aston Villa2681172625135
14Ipswich TownIpswich2697102831-334
15Brentford2696113333033
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2688103334-132
17Queens Park RangersQPR2695122536-1132
18Cardiff CityCardiff2586113040-1030
19Bristol City2683153538-327
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2676133745-827
21Burton Albion2667132636-1025
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2666143143-1224
23Wigan AthleticWigan2657142231-922
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2644182756-2916
> Full Version