Henri Lansbury has completed a switch from Nottingham Forest to Aston Villa on a four-and-a-half year deal.

The 26-year-old is thought to have moved for a fee of around £3.5m after Villa beat off competition for his signature from Norwich City, Derby County and Celtic.

"I am delighted to be here at Aston Villa," the Arsenal academy graduate told the club's website. "As soon as I knew Aston Villa were interested, I wanted to come here.

"It's the size and reputation of the football club that attracted me. It's a big, big name in the English game and I can't wait to get started here now."

Lansbury, who had been at the City Ground since 2012, has previously earned promotion to the Premier League with Norwich City and West Ham United.