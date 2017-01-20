New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Ham United to complain to FIFA over Dimitri Payet?

Dimitri Payet and Sandro in action during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on April 30, 2016
© Getty Images
West Ham United are reportedly considering whether to complain to FIFA over Marseille's pursuit of wantaway winger Dimitri Payet.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 13:04 UK

West Ham United are reportedly considering lodging a complaint with FIFA over Marseille's alleged 'tapping up' of winger Dimitri Payet.

The Frenchman has refused to play for the Hammers as he attempts to force through a return to the Ligue 1 side this month.

Slaven Bilic's side have already rejected two offers for the 29-year-old, who is thought to be prepared to accept a £30,000-a-week wage cut in order to make the deal happen.

According to The Mirror, Marseille have been accused of making contact with the player directly rather than through the club in order to make him aware of their interest, and West Ham are now weighing up whether to make an official complaint over their alleged behaviour.

In recent days, Payet has been reportedly been shunned socially by teammates and had his car vandalised by disgruntled fans.

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
Read Next:
Bilic: 'No change in Payet situation'
>
View our homepages for Dimitri Payet, Slaven Bilic, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Dimitri Payet and Sandro in action during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on April 30, 2016
West Ham United to complain to FIFA over Dimitri Payet?
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Arsene Wenger rules out Dimitri Payet move
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Dimitri Payet 'has car vandalised'
West Ham 'agree £8m Jose Fonte fee'Bilic: 'Carroll suffering from whiplash'Payet 'axed from West Ham WhatsApp group'Bilic: 'No change in Payet situation'Bilic confirms Antonio contract talks
Payet 'rejecting £500k-a-week wages from China'Fonte 'closing in on West Ham move'Report: Antonio close to new West Ham dealBurnley turn attentions to Hull winger?Hull reject third Hammers bid for Snodgrass?
> West Ham United Homepage
More Marseille News
Dimitri Payet and Sandro in action during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on April 30, 2016
West Ham United to complain to FIFA over Dimitri Payet?
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Dimitri Payet 'has car vandalised'
 Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Dimitri Payet 'axed from West Ham United WhatsApp group'
Bilic: 'No change in Payet situation'Payet 'rejecting £500k-a-week wages from China'West Ham 'set £29m Payet asking price'Souness criticises "dodgy" Dimitri PayetMarseille 'preparing third Payet bid'
Ashton slams "disgusting" Dimitri PayetPayet 'will only leave for Marseille'Report: West Ham reject second Payet bidReport: West Ham prepared to offload PayetNoble: 'West Ham better off without Payet'
> Marseille Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version