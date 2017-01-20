West Ham United are reportedly considering whether to complain to FIFA over Marseille's pursuit of wantaway winger Dimitri Payet.

West Ham United are reportedly considering lodging a complaint with FIFA over Marseille's alleged 'tapping up' of winger Dimitri Payet.

The Frenchman has refused to play for the Hammers as he attempts to force through a return to the Ligue 1 side this month.

Slaven Bilic's side have already rejected two offers for the 29-year-old, who is thought to be prepared to accept a £30,000-a-week wage cut in order to make the deal happen.

According to The Mirror, Marseille have been accused of making contact with the player directly rather than through the club in order to make him aware of their interest, and West Ham are now weighing up whether to make an official complaint over their alleged behaviour.

In recent days, Payet has been reportedly been shunned socially by teammates and had his car vandalised by disgruntled fans.