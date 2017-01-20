Dimitri Payet 'has car vandalised'

West Ham United's wantaway winger Dimitri Payet reportedly has his car vandalised by unhappy Hammers fans.

The 29-year-old has refused to play for the Hammers in order to force through a move to Marseille this month, although two bids from the Ligue 1 outfit have been turned down as they fall short of the club's £29.1m valuation.

Payet has been allegedly shunned socially by his West Ham teammates over his stance and now, according to the Daily Mail, unhappy fans have now taken their anger out on his car.

The newspaper claims that the Frenchman returned from training with the under-23s side on Thursday to discover that a brick had been thrown through the window of his car, which was parked outside of his house in London.

Payet has allegedly turned down a £500,000-a-week offer from the Chinese Super League and is even prepared to accept a pay cut on his current wage of £130,000 a week in order to return to the south of France.