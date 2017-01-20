New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Dimitri Payet 'has car vandalised'

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
© Getty Images
West Ham United's wantaway winger Dimitri Payet reportedly has his car vandalised by unhappy Hammers fans.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 10:42 UK

West Ham United winger Dimitri Payet's car has reportedly been vandalised as his controversial transfer saga rumbles on.

The 29-year-old has refused to play for the Hammers in order to force through a move to Marseille this month, although two bids from the Ligue 1 outfit have been turned down as they fall short of the club's £29.1m valuation.

Payet has been allegedly shunned socially by his West Ham teammates over his stance and now, according to the Daily Mail, unhappy fans have now taken their anger out on his car.

The newspaper claims that the Frenchman returned from training with the under-23s side on Thursday to discover that a brick had been thrown through the window of his car, which was parked outside of his house in London.

Payet has allegedly turned down a £500,000-a-week offer from the Chinese Super League and is even prepared to accept a pay cut on his current wage of £130,000 a week in order to return to the south of France.

Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Payet 'axed from West Ham WhatsApp group'
>
View our homepages for Dimitri Payet, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Dimitri Payet 'has car vandalised'
 Jose Fonte gives the thumbs-up after the Premier League game between Southampton and Middlesbrough on December 11, 2016
West Ham United 'agree £8m Jose Fonte fee'
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Arsene Wenger rules out Dimitri Payet move
Bilic: 'Carroll suffering from whiplash'Payet 'axed from West Ham WhatsApp group'Bilic: 'No change in Payet situation'Bilic confirms Antonio contract talksPayet 'rejecting £500k-a-week wages from China'
Fonte 'closing in on West Ham move'Report: Antonio close to new West Ham dealBurnley turn attentions to Hull winger?Hull reject third Hammers bid for Snodgrass?West Ham, Sunderland 'want Chris Wood'
> West Ham United Homepage
More Marseille News
Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Dimitri Payet 'has car vandalised'
 Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Dimitri Payet 'axed from West Ham United WhatsApp group'
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'No change in Dimitri Payet situation'
Payet 'rejecting £500k-a-week wages from China'West Ham 'set £29m Payet asking price'Souness criticises "dodgy" Dimitri PayetMarseille 'preparing third Payet bid'Ashton slams "disgusting" Dimitri Payet
Payet 'will only leave for Marseille'Report: West Ham reject second Payet bidReport: West Ham prepared to offload PayetNoble: 'West Ham better off without Payet'Marseille to meet West Ham over Payet future?
> Marseille Homepage