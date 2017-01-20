Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph could be on his way back to Leeds United this month, according to the bookmakers.

Leeds United have emerged as the favourites to sign former player Fabian Delph from Manchester City.

The 27-year-old made his name at Elland Road after emerging through the club's academy ranks and becoming a regular in the senior side.

Delph departed for Aston Villa in 2009 before then securing a big move to Manchester City but, after seeing his playing time limited this term - making just three Premier League appearances in all - the midfielder could now be on his way out.

Many bookmakers have Leeds as the frontrunners to sign the England international, while West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United are also thought to be in the running.

Despite his lack of minutes since joining City from Villa in 2015, largely due to a succession of injury problems, Pep Guardiola reportedly intends to keep the Englishman in place at the Etihad Stadium for the long term.