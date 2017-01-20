Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho suggests that more players could leave the club this month if they are unhappy with their role in the squad.

The Red Devils have already sold Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay to Everton and Lyon respectively, while the futures of Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ashley Young have also been the subject of speculation.

Young is the latest player to have been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League, but Mourinho insists that he has heard nothing about the possibility of that deal happening.

"I don't think it is human to stop them from going. Only a bad offer or no offer stops them to go. But when the offer is correct, and we know how to evaluate that, I don't think it's human to stop somebody to go. So if (the same applies to) one of the players that are not happy, again I would not stop them to go," he told reporters.

"I don't know [about Young] because it is media. The first time I heard about it was when I was informed that it was in the media. I don't give credit to that unless Ashley Young comes and tells me something about it, which he didn't.

"I always think the best time [to buy players] is the summer market. I always consider the January market as an emergency one where you can try and resolve some problems, where you can try to give a little boost to the team for the rest of the season. But it is not an easy market. I have to admit that."

Mourinho also confirmed that the club have inserted a buy-back clause in the contract of Memphis.