Jose Mourinho open to future Memphis Depay return

Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
© Getty Images
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho confirms that the club have a buy-back clause in the contract of Memphis Depay, who has completed his move to Lyon.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 13:08 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that the club have inserted a buy-back clause into the contract of departing winger Memphis Depay.

The 22-year-old completed his move to Lyon earlier today, bringing an end to a disappointing 18-month spell at Old Trafford during which he struggled to live up to his potential.

However, Mourinho insists that he is still in no doubt as to the quality Memphis possesses and refused to rule out the possibility of a future return to United for the Dutch international.

Asked whether the club have security built into the deal to take Memphis to Lyon, Mourinho told reporters: "Of course because potentially he is a very good player. I think when Mr Van Gaal decided to buy him, he did well. He knew him very well from the national team.

"He was very young when in the World Cup. He had flashes of top quality. He was playing well in Holland - we know that the Dutch league is not the same but he was showing very good things. I think Mr Van Gaal and Manchester United they did well to buy him.

"He didn't succeed in this 18 months, I would say, but he is very young so I think it is important for the club to keep control of this talent. And we all wish that he plays very, very well at Olympique Lyon and why not to come back because everyone here likes him."

Memphis made just one start across all competitions under Mourinho following a difficult debut campaign in English football.

Memphis Depay of Manchester United celebrates his team's 3-0 win in the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Lyon announce Memphis Depay capture
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Memphis Depay, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jose Mourinho hints at further Manchester United departures
 Memphis Depay of Manchester United celebrates his team's 3-0 win in the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Lyon announce Memphis Depay capture
 Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Jose Mourinho open to future Memphis Depay return
Preview: Stoke vs. Manchester UnitedYoung offered '£16m after tax' in ChinaMan United keen on Monaco midfielder Silva?Bailly: 'I want to retire at Man Utd'Ashley Young: 'I must eat chips in pairs'
Sergio Romero 'wanted by Boca Juniors'Shaw's agent "angry" over exit rumoursMan United replace Real Madrid in rich listSimeone "not surprised" by Griezmann talkLyon confirm "agreement in principle" for Depay
> Manchester United Homepage
More Lyon News
Memphis Depay of Manchester United celebrates his team's 3-0 win in the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Lyon announce Memphis Depay capture
 Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Jose Mourinho open to future Memphis Depay return
 Memphis Depay of Manchester United celebrates his team's 3-0 win in the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Lyon confirm "agreement in principle" to sign Mephis Depay
Man United, Lyon 'agree Depay deal'Mourinho 'halves Adnan Januzaj valuation'United 'reject £13m Memphis Depay bid'PSG considering bid for United attacker?Mourinho: 'Depay bid far from reasonable'
Lyon confirm Depay as top transfer targetReport: Lyon only club in for DepaySunderland 'to resist Januzaj interest'Report: Lyon want Adnan JanuzajLyon 'interested in Memphis Depay'
> Lyon Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version