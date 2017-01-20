Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho confirms that the club have a buy-back clause in the contract of Memphis Depay, who has completed his move to Lyon.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that the club have inserted a buy-back clause into the contract of departing winger Memphis Depay.

The 22-year-old completed his move to Lyon earlier today, bringing an end to a disappointing 18-month spell at Old Trafford during which he struggled to live up to his potential.

However, Mourinho insists that he is still in no doubt as to the quality Memphis possesses and refused to rule out the possibility of a future return to United for the Dutch international.

Asked whether the club have security built into the deal to take Memphis to Lyon, Mourinho told reporters: "Of course because potentially he is a very good player. I think when Mr Van Gaal decided to buy him, he did well. He knew him very well from the national team.

"He was very young when in the World Cup. He had flashes of top quality. He was playing well in Holland - we know that the Dutch league is not the same but he was showing very good things. I think Mr Van Gaal and Manchester United they did well to buy him.

"He didn't succeed in this 18 months, I would say, but he is very young so I think it is important for the club to keep control of this talent. And we all wish that he plays very, very well at Olympique Lyon and why not to come back because everyone here likes him."

Memphis made just one start across all competitions under Mourinho following a difficult debut campaign in English football.