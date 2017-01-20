Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng reportedly offer Manchester United winger Ashley Young a three-year deal worth £16m after tax.

Manchester United winger Ashley Young has reportedly been offered wages of £16m after tax in order to move to the Chinese Super League.

According to The Mirror, the 31-year-old has been offered the net sum spread over three years if he switches to CSL side Shandong Luneng this month.

The club are thought to have been in touch with United over the possibility of a deal for Young and were informed that they would need to pay a transfer fee of around £10m to make it happen.

Young has 18 months remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford and earns wages of £120,000 a week before tax.

United manager Jose Mourinho has given Young just two Premier League starts this season, as well as two appearances from the bench, and has played him out of position at right-back at times.

Shandong - managed by former Fulham boss Felix Magath - already have ex-Southampton forward Graziano Pelle on their books.