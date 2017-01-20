New Transfer Talk header

Henri Lansbury passes Aston Villa medical

Forest's Henri Lansbury celebrates moments after scoring the opening goal against Huddersfield on August 3, 2013
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce confirms that Henri Lansbury has passed a medical ahead of his move from Nottingham Forest.
Friday, January 20, 2017

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has confirmed that Henri Lansbury has passed a medical ahead of a proposed move from Nottingham Forest.

The 26-year-old has already agreed personal terms with the Midlands side and the deal is now expected to be completed later today.

Lansbury is out of contract at the City Ground at the end of the season and is believed to be moving for a fee of around £3.5m after Villa outbid rivals including Norwich City, Derby County and Celtic.

The midfielder spent 13 years with Arsenal at the start of his career before moving to Forest in 2012 and also earned 16 caps for the England under-21s side.

Lansbury has scored six goals and registered three assists in 18 appearances for the Championship strugglers this season.

