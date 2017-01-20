New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Everton 'furious with AC Milan over Gerard Deulofeu announcement'

Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
© Getty Images
AC Milan take to Twitter to announce the arrival of Gerard Deulofeu before quickly taking it down, which has reportedly left Everton officials furious.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 22:15 UK

Everton have reportedly criticised AC Milan for announcing the loan arrival of Gerard Deulofeu before terms have been officially agreed.

The Italian club took to Twitter on Friday evening to declare that the Spanish winger had signed a contract at San Siro for the remainder of the season.

No confirmation was given by Everton, however, and it is claimed by the Liverpool Echo that Toffees chiefs have been left furious by the Rossoneri's conduct.

Milan have since deleted the tweet, with negotiations still understood to be ongoing after the English club rejected an initial approach for the 22-year-old's signature.

Deulofeu made a permanent move to Everton in 2015 for a sum of £4.3m following a successful loan spell.

Everton captain Phil Jagielka in action during the Premier League match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on September 24, 2016
Read Next:
Koeman open to Jagielka, Deulofeu exits
>
View our homepages for Gerard Deulofeu, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
Everton 'furious with AC Milan over Gerard Deulofeu announcement'
 Everton captain Phil Jagielka in action during the Premier League match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on September 24, 2016
Ronald Koeman open to Phil Jagielka, Gerard Deulofeu exits
 Charlton Athletic's Ademola Lookman looks like a beaten man as his side are relegated from the Championship following a 0-0 draw with Bolton Wanderers
Nigeria keen for Ademola Lookman to switch allegiances
Koeman hopeful of more January arrivalsMilan 'unwilling to pay loan fee for Deulofeu'Algerian striker unlikely to sign for Everton?Everton to include McCarthy in Kone deal?Chelsea to revive Lukaku pursuit?
Everton reject Milan's Deulofeu approachWolves, QPR to battle for Arouna Kone?AC Milan confirm Gerard Deulofeu talksKoeman pleased with Everton balanceMirallas warns against Everton complacency
> Everton Homepage
More AC Milan News
Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
Everton 'furious with AC Milan over Gerard Deulofeu announcement'
 Everton captain Phil Jagielka in action during the Premier League match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on September 24, 2016
Ronald Koeman open to Phil Jagielka, Gerard Deulofeu exits
 Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere in action during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Report: AC Milan still interested in signing Jack Wilshere
Milan 'unwilling to pay loan fee for Deulofeu'Everton reject Milan's Deulofeu approachAC Milan confirm Gerard Deulofeu talksLyon 'interested in Memphis Depay'Report: AC Milan in talks with Depay
Man City miss out on AC Milan goalkeeper?Transgender woman 'had sex with Milan star'AC Milan 'lining up Cesc Fabregas move'Donnarumma 'offered £82k-a-week deal'Milan 'negotiating Gerard Deulofeu loan'
> AC Milan Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version