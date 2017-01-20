New Transfer Talk header

Tianjin Quanjian are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United striker Chris Wood after failing in their attempts to sign Chelsea forward Diego Costa.
By , Reporter
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 20:12 UK

Leeds United striker Chris Wood has become the latest player to be linked with a move to the Chinese Super League.

Some of the biggest names in world football have been made offers to sign a lucrative deal in Asia, and it was reported last week that Tianjin Quanjian were prepared to make Chelsea striker Diego Costa the highest-paid player on the planet.

However, after failing in their attempts to sign the Blues forward, Tianjin have now turned their attentions to Wood, according to The Mirror.

The in-form Lilywhites frontman has netted 17 times in 29 appearances this season, and his form in the Championship has led to Leeds currently occupying third position in the table.

Wood still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his existing contract at Elland Road.

