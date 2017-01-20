Hebei China Fortune manager Manuel Pellegrini will raid former club Manchester City for David Silva and Samir Nasri in an £80m double swoop, according to a report.

Former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini is reportedly looking to bring David Silva and Samir Nasri to the Chinese Super League.

The 63-year-old is now in charge of Hebei China Fortune after three years at the Etihad Stadium, during which he won the Premier League title and two League Cups.

According to The Sun, Pellegrini will return to his former hunting ground for the signings of Silva and Nasri, with an £80m offer ready to be tabled for the pair during either the January transfer window or in the summer.

Silva, who is valued at around £50m, has made it clear in the past that he does not want to leave the Citizens, however, and Pep Guardiola is unlikely to cash in with his side in a desperate bid to keep afloat in the higher reaches of the division.

It is a different story for Nasri, though, as he is currently on loan at Sevilla after being made surplus to requirements by Guardiola, and he is understood to be open to a move to the Far East.

A City source is quoted by the publication as saying: "There is a lot of money over there as has been widely publicised, and he is willing to offer a fair chunk to get them to go. The wages players are getting in China are incredible. There are some crazy figures being talked about that they could get."

Silva is under contract until 2019, while Nasri - critical of Guardiola's methods in the past - also has two years left to run on his terms.