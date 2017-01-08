New Transfer Talk header

Stoke City's Wilfried Bony linked with lucrative China move

Wilfried Bony in action for Stoke City on September 10, 2016
Stoke City forward Wilfried Bony has reportedly received an big-money offer to join the Chinese Super League.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 12:24 UK

Stoke City loanee Wilfried Bony is reportedly attracting interest from Chinese Super League teams.

The Ivory Coast international, whose parent club is Manchester City, has received a £210,000-a-week tax free offer to move to the Far East, according to the Daily Star.

Several sides in China are said to be circling Bony, including Manuel Pellegrini's Hebei China Fortune, in a deal that is reportedly worth £10.9m.

However, the report states that the Manchester City misfit is preparing to reject the move in favour of rebuilding his reputation at Stoke.

City shelled out £28m on Bony to recruit him from Swansea City while Pellegrini was at the helm, but he failed to make an impact at the Etihad Stadium and was loaned out last summer.

Manchester City's Ivorian striker Wilfried Bony celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English League Cup quarter-final football match between Manchester City and Hull City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northwest England on December 1, 2015
