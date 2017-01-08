Stoke City forward Wilfried Bony has reportedly received an big-money offer to join the Chinese Super League.

The Ivory Coast international, whose parent club is Manchester City, has received a £210,000-a-week tax free offer to move to the Far East, according to the Daily Star.

Several sides in China are said to be circling Bony, including Manuel Pellegrini's Hebei China Fortune, in a deal that is reportedly worth £10.9m.

However, the report states that the Manchester City misfit is preparing to reject the move in favour of rebuilding his reputation at Stoke.

City shelled out £28m on Bony to recruit him from Swansea City while Pellegrini was at the helm, but he failed to make an impact at the Etihad Stadium and was loaned out last summer.