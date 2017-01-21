Pep Guardiola heaps praise on the quality throughout Tottenham Hotspur's side and says that Mauricio Pochettino has done a "brilliant job" in North London.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confessed that he is a big fan of Tottenham Hotspur, as he prepares for Saturday's crunch clash between the two sides.

The Lilywhites have equalled their Premier League record of six wins on the bounce, helping to lift them above their opponents and into second place in the table.

City have been heading in the opposite direction in recent weeks, meanwhile, having lost two of their last three games to find themselves 10 points off leaders Chelsea and now in a battle to finish in the top four.

Guardiola is a huge fan opposite number Mauricio Pochettino, who he believes has turned Tottenham into one of the most entertaining sides around - from the backline right through to Harry Kane in attack.

"He's done a brilliant job," the former Barcelona boss told reporters. "It is the third season there. They play how he wants. It is a really good team, strong physically, good build-up, good quality between the lines with [Christian] Eriksen and Dele Alli.

"Physical and technical full-backs with [Danny] Rose and [Kyle] Walker, you know them from the national team in England. It is a real good team. They play attractively. [Pochettino's] positional game is really good. With three at the back and the four at the back they use the perfect movements in the build-up with the goalkeeper.

"[Mousa] Dembele has the quality in holding midfield; one against one they attack, they can use long balls with [Harry] Kane and they arrive at the right tempo. They are really playing good. As a fan of football, I love to see them. His positional game is quite similar to Chelsea but they have some different movements."

Tottenham have won each of the last three meetings between the two sides, the most recent of which ended Guardiola's perfect domestic start to life in English football.