Jan 21, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Pep Guardiola 'loves' watching Tottenham Hotspur in action

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Pep Guardiola heaps praise on the quality throughout Tottenham Hotspur's side and says that Mauricio Pochettino has done a "brilliant job" in North London.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 22:05 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confessed that he is a big fan of Tottenham Hotspur, as he prepares for Saturday's crunch clash between the two sides.

The Lilywhites have equalled their Premier League record of six wins on the bounce, helping to lift them above their opponents and into second place in the table.

City have been heading in the opposite direction in recent weeks, meanwhile, having lost two of their last three games to find themselves 10 points off leaders Chelsea and now in a battle to finish in the top four.

Guardiola is a huge fan opposite number Mauricio Pochettino, who he believes has turned Tottenham into one of the most entertaining sides around - from the backline right through to Harry Kane in attack.

"He's done a brilliant job," the former Barcelona boss told reporters. "It is the third season there. They play how he wants. It is a really good team, strong physically, good build-up, good quality between the lines with [Christian] Eriksen and Dele Alli.

"Physical and technical full-backs with [Danny] Rose and [Kyle] Walker, you know them from the national team in England. It is a real good team. They play attractively. [Pochettino's] positional game is really good. With three at the back and the four at the back they use the perfect movements in the build-up with the goalkeeper.

"[Mousa] Dembele has the quality in holding midfield; one against one they attack, they can use long balls with [Harry] Kane and they arrive at the right tempo. They are really playing good. As a fan of football, I love to see them. His positional game is quite similar to Chelsea but they have some different movements."

Tottenham have won each of the last three meetings between the two sides, the most recent of which ended Guardiola's perfect domestic start to life in English football.

Tottenham's Kyle Walker celebrates his team's second goal with teammates Danny Rose and Emmanuel Adebayor against Swansea during their Premier League match on January 19, 2014
Read Next:
United, City to battle for Spurs duo?
>
View our homepages for Granit Xhaka, Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino, Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Danny Rose, Kyle Walker, Moussa Dembele, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Pep Guardiola 'loves' watching Tottenham Hotspur in action
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen evades Arsenal's Theo Walcott during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Jan Vertonghen injury not as bad as first feared'
 Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur shoots from a free kick during the Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane on April 25, 2016
Christian Eriksen: 'Tottenham Hotspur can challenge for Premier League title'
Palace keen on Spurs left-back Davies?Preview: Man City vs. TottenhamPochettino challenges Spurs to show title credentialsPochettino "concerned" by Lamela injuryAdebayor wants Premier League return
Pochettino rules out Vertonghen replacementSpurs 'given two months to make Wembley decision'Tottenham reject bids for Kevin WimmerSwansea complete deal for Tom CarrollJan Vertonghen to miss up to 10 weeks?
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Manchester City News
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Pep Guardiola 'loves' watching Tottenham Hotspur in action
 Gabriel Jesus of Brazil takes a pass during the FIFA Under-20 World Cup semi-final against Senegal on June 17, 2015
Manchester City confirm Gabriel Jesus eligible to play against Tottenham Hotspur
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Pep Guardiola plays down Sergio Aguero meeting
Guardiola: 'All my players must accept criticism'Guardiola plays down Jesus expectationMan City's Zuculini joins Verona on loanPreview: Man City vs. TottenhamPochettino challenges Spurs to show title credentials
Adebayor wants Premier League returnMan United replace Real Madrid in rich listMan United show interest in Ajax youngster?Villa: 'Guardiola will turn things round'Given urges Guardiola to recall Hart
> Manchester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version