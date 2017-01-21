Jan 21, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Live Commentary: Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Join Sports Mole for live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium.
By , Football League Correspondent
Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 16:40 UK

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium.

Since their perfect early-season run, the wheels have come off for the Citizens and they are now in a battle to hold down a Champions League spot - forget the title.

It is Spurs who are now the side enjoying an upwards trajectory towards top spot, but they still trail leaders Chelsea by seven points despite a run of six wins on the bounce in the top flight.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.


4.38pmHarry Kane starts up top for his 100th Premier League appearance as a Spurs player, and 104 in all following a brief spell on loan with Norwich City in his formative years. The Englishman has scored 13 goals in 16 league outings this term and is one of a handful of players locked in a battle to finish as the division's top scorer. There is also a start for Christian Eriksen, who has scored on both of his previous league visits to this ground.

4.36pmStarting with a look at the home team, manager Mauricio Pochettino has made just the one alteration from last time out - Kevin Wimmer being given the nod, ahead of Ben Davies, to fill the big void left by Jan Vertonghen's six-week layoff. Spurs produced a superb display to brush aside West Bromwich Albion 4-0 last weekend, so it comes as no surprise to see Pochettino keep things the same elsewhere for this trip to Manchester.

4.34pmTEAM NEWS!

MANCHESTER CITY XI: Bravo, Zabaleta, Otamendi, Kolarov. Clichy, Toure, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Sterling, Aguero

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI: Lloris, Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Wimmer, Rose, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Kane


4.32pmChelsea are still considered the strong favourites to win the title for a second time in three seasons, having built up a seven-point lead at the top, but just five points stand between Spurs in second and Man United in sixth. That will likely remain the case once kickoff arrives, as the Red Devils trail Stoke by a goal to nil with around a quarter of the match left to play at the bet365 Stadium.

4.30pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium. Two of the sides locked in a potential six-way battle for the title face off in this evening's fixture, with just three points separating them at the start of play. Defeat for Liverpool a little earlier an a slip-up for Manchester United at Stoke City has left the door wide open for one of these teams to pounce.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
