Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium.

Since their perfect early-season run, the wheels have come off for the Citizens and they are now in a battle to hold down a Champions League spot - forget the title.

It is Spurs who are now the side enjoying an upwards trajectory towards top spot, but they still trail leaders Chelsea by seven points despite a run of six wins on the bounce in the top flight.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.