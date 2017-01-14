A report claims that Pep Guardiola has eyed up versatile Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies as a £20m January target for Manchester City.

The Citizens are understood to be in the market for at least one new option at the back and have eyed the versatile Wales international has the ideal player to join.

Davies, who played at centre-back as part of a back five for his national side at the European Championship finals, has struggled for playing time this season due to the form of Danny Rose.

According to The Sun, Guardiola could now be about to tempt the 23-year-old into making a switch to the Etihad Stadium after missing out on Holger Badstuber to Schalke 04 earlier this week.

It is claimed that Spurs will consider selling Davies to their Premier League title rivals if they can find an adequate replacement, although an injury picked up by Jan Vertonghen on Saturday may scupper any potential move.

Davies, also previously linked with a transfer to Chelsea, has started just three league games for Tottenham this season and featured a further four times from the bench.