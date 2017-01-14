New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester City to make £20m swoop for Ben Davies

Ben Davies of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane on September 20, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
A report claims that Pep Guardiola has eyed up versatile Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies as a £20m January target for Manchester City.
Saturday, January 14, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies is reportedly a £20m target for Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola attempts to plug his troublesome left-back position.

The Citizens are understood to be in the market for at least one new option at the back and have eyed the versatile Wales international has the ideal player to join.

Davies, who played at centre-back as part of a back five for his national side at the European Championship finals, has struggled for playing time this season due to the form of Danny Rose.

According to The Sun, Guardiola could now be about to tempt the 23-year-old into making a switch to the Etihad Stadium after missing out on Holger Badstuber to Schalke 04 earlier this week.

It is claimed that Spurs will consider selling Davies to their Premier League title rivals if they can find an adequate replacement, although an injury picked up by Jan Vertonghen on Saturday may scupper any potential move.

Davies, also previously linked with a transfer to Chelsea, has started just three league games for Tottenham this season and featured a further four times from the bench.

Tottenham's Kyle Walker celebrates his team's second goal with teammates Danny Rose and Emmanuel Adebayor against Swansea during their Premier League match on January 19, 2014
United, City to battle for Spurs duo?
