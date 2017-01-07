New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Pep Guardiola: Holger Badstuber "a fantastic player"

Holger Badstuber in action for Germany against the Republic of Ireland on October 12, 2012.
© Getty Images
Pep Guardiola describes Bayern Munich defender - and reported Manchester City transfer target - Holger Badstuber as a "fantastic player" and a "fantastic guy".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 10:34 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has described Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber as a "fantastic player" and a "fantastic guy".

The Spanish coach has been linked with a number of defensive options as his Citizens squad gears up to compete on three fronts in the second half of the season.

Guardiola claims that there are no names on the table yet, but will hold talks with City's director of football Txiki Begiristain in the coming days before deciding on their targets.

The former Bayern and Barcelona boss told Sky Sports News: "We are evaluating if there's a chance to take one (defender). I know Holger, he's a fantastic player, a fantastic guy, but he's a Bayern Munich player, and we should first of all speak with them and with him.

"Now, on the table, there are no names because we had a lot of games. But now we have 10 days until Everton, so we have time to discuss with Txiki, with the club, what is the best for the rest of the season.

"We have to speak about the situation. When we arrive now in the Premier League, in the FA Cup, in the Champions League, if something happens with the injuries we don't have enough."

In October, Badstuber accused Guardiola of ignoring him during their time together at the Allianz Arena, but it is understood that the relationship between the two has since improved.

Bayern Munich's defender Holger Badstuber celebrates scoring the 5-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League second-leg, Round of 16 football match FC Bayern Munich vs Shakhtar Donetsk in Munich, southern Germany, on March 11, 2015
Read Next:
Report: Man City want Badstuber on loan
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Holger Badstuber, Txiki Begiristain, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Holger Badstuber in action for Germany against the Republic of Ireland on October 12, 2012.
Pep Guardiola: Holger Badstuber "a fantastic player"
 West Ham manager Slaven Bilic during the EFL Cup (3rd Round) match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-5 Manchester City - as it happened
 Kevin De Bruyne in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Manchester City notch five to brush aside West Ham United in FA Cup third round
Pep Guardiola: "We are the good guys"Stones pleased to net in City winReport: Man City want Badstuber on loanTeam News: Bilic changes three for FA Cup tieKlopp happy Guardiola took heat off Liverpool
Mahrez named African Footballer of the YearGuardiola clarifies 'United bigger' remarksGuardiola: 'I won't rotate players for FA Cup'Guardiola: 'I'm not thinking about retirement'FA confirms Fernandinho suspension
> Manchester City Homepage
More Bayern Munich News
Holger Badstuber in action for Germany against the Republic of Ireland on October 12, 2012.
Pep Guardiola: Holger Badstuber "a fantastic player"
 Bayern Munich's defender Holger Badstuber celebrates scoring the 5-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League second-leg, Round of 16 football match FC Bayern Munich vs Shakhtar Donetsk in Munich, southern Germany, on March 11, 2015
Report: Manchester City want Holger Badstuber on loan
 Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski (C) celebrates scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs FC Ingolstadt 04 in Munich, southern Germany, on December 12, 2015
Agent: 'Robert Lewandowski had Chinese Super League offer'
Swansea confirm Paul Clement arrivalBayern Munich appoint new assistant managerClement Swans appointment expected TuesdayChelsea to launch bid for Bayern midfielder?Report: Salzburg's Upamecano in demand
Report: Clement in running for Swansea jobRummenigge tells Muller to improveBayern "optimistic" over Robben dealResult: Bayern ease past 10-man RB LeipzigLive Commentary: Bayern Munich 3-0 RB Leipzig - as it happened
> Bayern Munich Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Serie A
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version