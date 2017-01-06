A report claims that Manchester City are preparing a loan move for Bayern Munich centre-back Holger Badstuber.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is believed to be in the market for a new defender this month and has been linked with a big-money swoop for Southampton's Virgil van Dijk.

According to The Mirror, Van Dijk is still on Man City's wishlist, but Guardiola has decided to press ahead with a loan move for Badstuber, who has struggled with a host of injuries in recent seasons.

In October, Badstuber accused Guardiola of ignoring him during their time together at Bayern, but it is understood that the relationship between the two has since improved.

The 27-year-old defender has spent his entire professional career at the Allianz Arena.