Manchester United will reportedly battle it out with Manchester City for the signatures of Tottenham Hotspur full-backs Kyle Walker and Danny Rose.
Both England defenders have proved vital to Mauricio Pochettino's side in recent seasons, attracting supposed interest from a number of leading European sides.
According to The Sun, United and their local rivals City are preparing to engage in a £60m battle in order to try and secure Pochettino's key men.
Both Walker and Rose only recently signed new five-year deals at White Hart Lane, though, meaning that it would take sizeable sums for the club to consider letting either player depart.