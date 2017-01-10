Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly preparing to do battle over Tottenham Hotspur defensive duo Kyle Walker and Danny Rose.

Both England defenders have proved vital to Mauricio Pochettino's side in recent seasons, attracting supposed interest from a number of leading European sides.

According to The Sun, United and their local rivals City are preparing to engage in a £60m battle in order to try and secure Pochettino's key men.

Both Walker and Rose only recently signed new five-year deals at White Hart Lane, though, meaning that it would take sizeable sums for the club to consider letting either player depart.