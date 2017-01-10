New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United, Manchester City to battle for Kyle Walker, Danny Rose?

Tottenham's Kyle Walker celebrates his team's second goal with teammates Danny Rose and Emmanuel Adebayor against Swansea during their Premier League match on January 19, 2014
Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly preparing to do battle over Tottenham Hotspur defensive duo Kyle Walker and Danny Rose.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 11:02 UK

Manchester United will reportedly battle it out with Manchester City for the signatures of Tottenham Hotspur full-backs Kyle Walker and Danny Rose.

Both England defenders have proved vital to Mauricio Pochettino's side in recent seasons, attracting supposed interest from a number of leading European sides.

According to The Sun, United and their local rivals City are preparing to engage in a £60m battle in order to try and secure Pochettino's key men.

Both Walker and Rose only recently signed new five-year deals at White Hart Lane, though, meaning that it would take sizeable sums for the club to consider letting either player depart.

