Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged Vincent Janssen to avoid getting frustrated with his form at the club.

The Dutch striker is yet to score from open play since joining Spurs in a £17.5m deal in the summer, and he once again endured a fruitless display before being withdrawn on the hour mark of this afternoon's 2-0 FA Cup win over Aston Villa.

Pochettino admitted that it was another "tough" match for the 22-year-old, but encouraged him to continue to work hard in order to break his duck.

"It is true but look again at the game we played against Chelsea. Both the strikers struggled in the first half, Diego Costa and Harry Kane," he told reporters.

"In the second half today he started to find better space to play but we decided to put Alli on. It was tough but not only for him. He needs to work hard and not be frustrated."

All three of Janssen's goals for Spurs so far have come from the penalty spot.