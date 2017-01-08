Jan 8, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-0
Aston Villa
Davies (71'), Heung-min (80')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Mauricio Pochettino admits Vincent Janssen struggles

Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino admits that striker Vincent Janssen is finding it "tough" having failed to score in open play for the club so far.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 20:48 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged Vincent Janssen to avoid getting frustrated with his form at the club.

The Dutch striker is yet to score from open play since joining Spurs in a £17.5m deal in the summer, and he once again endured a fruitless display before being withdrawn on the hour mark of this afternoon's 2-0 FA Cup win over Aston Villa.

Pochettino admitted that it was another "tough" match for the 22-year-old, but encouraged him to continue to work hard in order to break his duck.

"It is true but look again at the game we played against Chelsea. Both the strikers struggled in the first half, Diego Costa and Harry Kane," he told reporters.

"In the second half today he started to find better space to play but we decided to put Alli on. It was tough but not only for him. He needs to work hard and not be frustrated."

All three of Janssen's goals for Spurs so far have come from the penalty spot.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Read Next:
Pochettino: 'Patience paid off for Spurs'
>
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Vincent Janssen, Harry Kane, Diego Costa, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino admits Vincent Janssen struggles
 Dele Alli leaves the field afterthe Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Steve Bruce: 'Dele Alli changed the game'
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Aston Villa - as it happened
Bruce to take inspiration from Spurs defeatPochettino: 'Patience paid off for Spurs'Result: Spurs edge past Villa into fourth roundTeam News: Nine changes for Spurs against VillaPochettino tipped for Barcelona job
Chinese Super League 'to offer £800k a week'Spurs, Saints 'consider Mark Uth move'Leverkusen 'looking to sell Javier Hernandez'Pochettino wants even more from EriksenPochettino: 'Alli one of best players in England'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand