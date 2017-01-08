Jan 8, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-0
Aston Villa
Davies (71'), Heung-min (80')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Mauricio Pochettino: 'Patience paid off for Tottenham Hotspur'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino takes joy from the way his side patiently waited to break down Aston Villa in their eventual 2-0 win at White Hart Lane.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 18:29 UK

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur found life difficult against a stubborn Aston Villa, but was delighted to see his side show the patience to get the job done.

The Lilywhites ensured that they will be in the hat for the fourth round of the FA Cup by seeing off the Villans 2-0 at White Hart Lane on Sunday evening.

Spurs managed to up the ante after the restart following a poor first-half spectacle in North London, picking up the win through Ben Davies's first goal for the club and a Son Heung-min strike in the final 20 minutes.

"It's always difficult in the FA Cup, but we played a team that had very good organisation and it was tough to break them," BBC Sport quotes Pochettino, who made nine changes to his starting lineup, as saying. "We had lots of possession but a lot patience to try and build from the back.

"I was very pleased in the end - it's never easy to win in the FA Cup. It was a good opportunity for many players to show their quality. At 0-0 we changed the system a bit to try and change the game and from that we scored. I'm pleased for the players that haven't played too much, it's important for them to build their confidence."

Spurs have now won each of their last six games in all competitions, with the visit of West Bromwich Albion next up in six days' time.

Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane on September 20, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
