Jan 8, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
0-0
Aston Villa
HT

Team News: Nine changes for Tottenham Hotspur in FA Cup clash with Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur make nine changes ahead of their FA Cup third-round tie against Aston Villa at White Hart Lane.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 15:29 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has made nine changes ahead of his side's FA Cup third-round tie against Aston Villa at White Hart Lane.

Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld are the only survivors from Spurs' 2-0 victory over Chelsea, with Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen not in the squad, but Dele Alli has been included on the bench.

Villa boss Steve Bruce has made four changes from his side's 1-0 defeat at Cardiff City on Monday, handing a debut to on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

With Jonathan Kodjia away on Africa Cup of Nations duty, Gabriel Agbonlahor is handed a rare start and makes just his 10th appearance in all competitions this season.

Tottenham Hotspur: Vorm, Trippier, Carter-Vickers, Alderweireld, Wimmer, Davies, Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Son, Janssen
Subs: Lopez, Walker-Peters, Vertonghen, Wanyama, Alli, Onomah, Nkoudou

Aston Villa: Johnstone, Amavi, Baker, Hutton, Chester, Jedinak, Tshibola, Grealish, Bacuna, Adomah, Agbonlahor
Subs: Gollini, Elphick, Westwood, Cissokho, Green, Davis, McCormack

Follow all the action from White Hart Lane with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur shoots from a free kick during the Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane on April 25, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
