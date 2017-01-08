Tottenham Hotspur make nine changes ahead of their FA Cup third-round tie against Aston Villa at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has made nine changes ahead of his side's FA Cup third-round tie against Aston Villa at White Hart Lane.

Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld are the only survivors from Spurs' 2-0 victory over Chelsea, with Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen not in the squad, but Dele Alli has been included on the bench.

Villa boss Steve Bruce has made four changes from his side's 1-0 defeat at Cardiff City on Monday, handing a debut to on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

With Jonathan Kodjia away on Africa Cup of Nations duty, Gabriel Agbonlahor is handed a rare start and makes just his 10th appearance in all competitions this season.

Tottenham Hotspur: Vorm, Trippier, Carter-Vickers, Alderweireld, Wimmer, Davies, Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Son, Janssen

Subs: Lopez, Walker-Peters, Vertonghen, Wanyama, Alli, Onomah, Nkoudou

Aston Villa: Johnstone, Amavi, Baker, Hutton, Chester, Jedinak, Tshibola, Grealish, Bacuna, Adomah, Agbonlahor

Subs: Gollini, Elphick, Westwood, Cissokho, Green, Davis, McCormack

Follow all the action from White Hart Lane with Sports Mole's live text commentary.