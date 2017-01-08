Villa, meanwhile, are mid-table in the Championship but have shown a vast improvement in form since Steve Bruce took over as manager of the club.

The hosts come into this match off the back of five consecutive wins, lifting them up to third in the Premier League table.

45 min HALF TIME: Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Aston Villa

43 min CLOSE! Spurs almost get the opening goal in fortuitous fashion as Son plays a one-two with Janssen on his way into the box. Amavi gets a foot in and for a moment looks like he may divert the ball into his own net, but it flies a couple of yards past the post.

41 min Sam Johnstone in the Villa goal cannot have dreamed of a quieter opening 45 minutes to his career at the club. Both sides have good defensive records this season, and it is the defences who are on top at the moment without a doubt.

39 min This has been such a quiet first half, a million miles away from the excitement and hype that surrounded the Premier League clash against Chelsea here on Wednesday.

37 min Better from Spurs as Davies makes a good break down the left flank and pulls a low cross into the box, but there are no white shirts in there to get on the end of it and Villa are able to clear.

36 min UPDATE: There have been a couple more goals at Stamford Bridge, where 10-man Chelsea now lead Peterborough 4-1. Nichols had pulled one back for the visitors, but Pedro has since restored Chelsea's three-goal lead.

34 min Almost a chance for Tottenham at the other end as Trippier whips a corner into the box which Dier gets on to, but he can't get enough on his flick to turn it goalwards.

32 min SHOT! Villa stay on the attack following that free kick and the ball eventually comes out to Grealish, but he slices a long-range strike high and wide of the target.

31 min Grealish's delivery is a good one, but no-one is able to get a clean head on the ball and Spurs are able to clear it after Adomah lifted it back into the area.

30 min Villa now have a free kick in a good position just to the right of the penalty area following a trip by Dier...

29 min SAVE! We have a shot! It isn't a great one, but we'll take it. Bacuna is given a bit of space around 25 yards from goal and tries his luck with a right-footed effort, but it is straight at Vorm, who collects it with ease.

28 min UPDATE: Another update from elsewhere as 10-man Middlesbrough have doubled their lead against Sheffield Wednesday. The Premier League side now lead 2-0 at the Riverside.

26 min Spurs have enjoyed 71% possession in this match so far, but still they have not had a single attempt on goal. There has been a single shot at either end for that matter. Not a classic so far.

24 min UPDATE: I'm afraid all of the exciting update are coming from elsewhere at the moment - John Terry has just been sent off for Chelsea on his return to the starting lineup. They still lead Peterborough 3-0, though, s it shouldn't have an impact on the result.

22 min Spurs have a free kick in a good crossing position, but the delivery is poor and Johnstone is unchallenged as he comes out to punch it clear.

21 min UPDATE: Just a couple of minutes after taking the lead, Boro have been reduced to 10 men at the Riverside after Ayala brought down Forestieri to earn a straight red card! If only we could borrow some of that action here at White Hart Lane...

19 min UPDATE: The other 3pm The other 3pm FA Cup kickoff sees Middlesbrough take on Sheffield Wednesday, and it is the Premier League side who have taken the lead in that one courtesy of a fine Grant Leadbitter free kick.

17 min We may be only 17 minutes in, but already it is clear that this is a second-string Spurs side. They are not playing with the zip and tempo that we are used to seeing from Spurs, and it is all very static and aimless at the moment.

15 min Villa have their brightest attacking moment so far as Agbonlahor picks the ball up on the right channel and reaches the byline before pulling the ball back into a dangerous area. However, there is no-one in support and Spurs are able to deal with the danger.

13 min UPDATE: Spurs may be struggling to get going, but Chelsea are having no such problems and lead Peterborough 3-0 in one of two 3pm kickoffs.

11 min It is still Tottenham seeing all of the ball at the moment, but they aren't going anywhere with it. Neither side have really shown much of a threat so far.

9 min Spurs finally inject a bit of pace into their attack as Trippier plays a one-two with Sissoko before whipping an early cross into the box, but it is too high for Janssen, who is offside anyway.

7 min Spurs will want to do a good, professional job this afternoon having seen a number of Premier League teams suffer third-round exits yesterday. More still face replays, and earlier today Liverpool were added to that list when they were held to a goalless draw at Anfield by Plymouth.

5 min It's been a rather slow start to the game here, with the vast majority of the play coming in the middle third. Nothing of note so far.

3 min Spurs have seen the majority of the ball in these opening exchanges, as expected, but most of it is coming in their own half as both sides try to settle into proceedings.

1 min KICKOFF: Here we go then! Tottenham get us underway at White Hart Lane for this third-round clash!

3.58pm Aston Villa edge the experience factor in the dugout when it comes to the FA Cup, with Steve Bruce having lifted the trophy three times as a player. He also steered Hull City to the final in 2014, but they were beaten by Arsenal on that occasion - a fate that would also befall Villa one year later.

3.56pm The most recent meeting between these two sides came in March as Villa were on their way to relegation from the Premier League, with Spurs running out 2-0 winners on that occasion courtesy of a Harry Kane double. Kane was also on the scoresheet in the last meeting here at White Hart Lane in November 2013, adding the third in a 3-1 victory following earlier goals from Dembele, Alli and Ayew.

3.54pm These two have met twice before in the third round of the FA Cup, and on both occasions it has ended up with an away win for Villa. The first of those came all the way back in 1903 - the first ever meeting between the two sides - when Villa ran out 3-2 winners, while they also triumphed in a third-round replay in 1992, with Dwight Yorke getting the only goal of the game after the original fixture had ended 0-0 at Villa Park.

3.52pm Spurs have dominated this fixture in recent years, losing just one of their last 16 meetings with Villa in all competitions. That includes 12 wins, eight of which have come in the last nine clashes. During that time they have also scored 22 goals, conceding just three in the process.

3.50pm PREDICTION: Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff at White Hart Lane, which means that it is time for a prediction! Spurs are in fine form at the moment and, even with 10 changes to their side, it is hard to see them slipping up today. Villa should provide sterner opposition than they have for some time now with Bruce in charge, but a visit to White Hart Lane may still be one step too far for them. I'm going for a 2-1 home victory.

3.48pm Villa reached the final of this competition as recently as 2015, but including their 4-0 loss to Arsenal at Wembley they have only won one of their last four games in the FA Cup. They are also winless in their last three away FA Cup outings and were held to a 1-1 draw at Wycombe Wanderers at this stage last season. However, Villa have progressed to the fourth round of the competition in seven of the last eight season and are seven-time winners of the trophy - although six of those came before 1921 and the most recent was now 60 years ago.

3.46pm A draw would be a very good result for the visitors today, but they come into this match in mixed form having won three and lost three of their last seven games. However, that still represents a significant improvement from Roberto di Matteo's short time in charge of the club. Villa won just one of their opening 12 games under the Italian, losing four and drawing seven of those. Under Steve Bruce, on the other hand, they have won seven, drawn four and lost three games, so things are definitely moving in the right direction.

3.44pm Villa currently sit 12th in the Championship table following their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Cardiff last time out, with seven points the gap to the playoff places as things stand. They are 11 clear of the relegation zone so will be looking up the table rather than down it now - which perhaps wasn't the case earlier in the season - but there is still plenty of work to do to catch that top six. They are clearly a tough team to beat - only leaders Brighton have lose fewer games despite Villa's position - but they have dropped far too many points in draws, sharing the spoils no fewer than 11 times already this season.

3.42pm That is perhaps not the best trait to have coming up against the Premier League's best defence today, but Villa do at least have a strong rearguard of their own to fall back on. Only one team outside of the automatic promotion places has a better defensive record than the Villans, who have let in just 24 goals in their 25 Championship games this season. Even with that record, though, they need to improve at the other end of the field if they are to really push for a playoff place.

3.40pm Villa are actually still unbeaten in front of their own fans in the league, whereas away from home they have lost six of their 13 games. The biggest concern when it comes to Villa's away form will be their goals, though - or lack thereof. Villa have found the back of the net just seven times on their travels this season, which is the lowest tally in the division, Goalscoring has not been their strong point home or away this term, with only five teams in the league having scored fewer, but it is particularly worrying at home.

3.38pm Both of those victories have come this season, though, and both were also under Steve Bruce's reign, so there are at least signs of improvement. Even so, it is the area where Bruce is having the toughest time improving, with just one win in their last six away outings. Villa have won just 11 points on the road in the Championship this season compared to 24 at home, and that is having played a game extra away from home too.

3.36pm Should Aston Villa make it three in a row today then it would be the last cup game ever held at White Hart Lane, with Spurs due to move to Wembley next season while their new stadium is completed. However, if Villa's away form is anything to go by then Spurs don't have much to worry about. Villa have won just two of their last 34 matches on the road in all competitions, drawing nine of those and losing a whopping 23.

3.34pm Spurs have also kept just one clean sheet in their last nine FA Cup outings stretching back to January 2013, while they failed to score in their most recent match in this competition - a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last season. That ended a 22-match run of scoring in home FA Cup games for Spurs, during which time they had netted 60 goals - an average of almost three per game. Tottenham are now winless in their last three FA Cup games here, though, with their last two exits from the competition coming on home soil.

3.32pm Tottenham's pedigree in the FA Cup is impressive, with their eight titles putting them behind only joint record holders Arsenal and Manchester United in the all-time list. However, the most recent of those came in 1991, and Spurs have been knocked out in either the third round or the fourth round in six of the last nine seasons - not a record befitting of a side who have usually been pushing for a top-four place in that time. They have won just three of their last nine outings in this competition and have not made it past round five since reaching the semi-finals in 2012.

3.30pm Tottenham are one of only two Premier League teams who are still unbeaten in front of their own fans this season, alongside Liverpool, while only league leaders Chelsea have amassed more points at home. Tottenham's victories over Chelsea and Manchester City both came here at White Hart Lane too, where Spurs have conceded just five goals all season - a league-low tally. What's more, Spurs haven't lost an FA Cup third-round game here since 1992, although Villa were the team to win on that occasion.

3.28pm Spurs have been particularly impressive at home too, winning their last six matches in front of their own fans - their best run since November 2011. Another victory today would make it seven on the bounce for the first time since December 2016, and they are still yet to taste defeat at White Hart Lane this season, winning nine and drawing two of their 11 outings. Their only two 'home' defeats this term have both come at Wembley in the Champions League.

3.26pm Those two results are proof, if needed, that Spurs can more than hold their own against any team in the Premier League, and a possible title challenge surely depends on consistency more than anything else now. No team has lost fewer games than Tottenham in the league this term, but draws did affect them for a while and they went through a spell of just three victories in 13 matches in all competitions. However, they have begun to show that consistency now and come into this match off the back of five consecutive wins - they haven't won six in a row in all competitions since February 2016.

3.24pm There is still plenty of work to do, of course, with seven points still separating them from leaders Chelsea, but that gap could have been 13 had they fallen at the hands of Antonio Conte's side on Wednesday. Their 2-0 victory over Chelsea here at White Hart Lane was pretty much make-or-break for their title hopes, then, and they picked up a deserved victory in the end to halt the leaders' 13-match winning streak. It is not the first time they have stopped a rampant team in their tracks either having also done it to Manchester City after a perfect start to the season.

3.22pm This, of course, has always been a Premier League fixture in the last couple of decades, but today Villa make the trip to Spurs as a Championship side following their relegation last term. Tottenham are heavy favourites to progress as a result, although their current form would make them favourites against just about anyone in England right now. Mauricio Pochettino 's side have really hit form over the festive period and have dragged themselves back into title contention as a result.

3.20pm Bruce has resisted the temptation to tinker with his back four today, with Hutton, Chester, Baker and Amavi - the latter of whom has been linked with a January move to Liverpool - all keep their places in the starting XI. The fourth change comes between the sticks, though, as Sam Johnstone is handed his debut for the club having only joined on loan from Manchester United on Thursday. He replaces Bunn in goal for the Villans.

3.18pm That means now place for top scorer Jonathan Kodjia, who is not even on the bench for the visitors tonight despite scoring nine goals in the Championship this season - three times more than anyone else at the club. Jack Grealish is joint-second on that list with three goals, though, and he starts today in a attacking midfield trio that is unchanged from the defeat to Cardiff, with Adomah and Bacuna also keeping their place. Further back there are two changes as Jedinak and Tshibola come in for Gardner and Westwood.

3.16pm As for Villa, they make four changes to the side that was beaten by Cardiff in the Championship last time out, including a rare start for former club captain Gabriel Agbonlahor. The forward has struggled with form, fitness and discipline in recent seasons and has made only two starts in all competitions so far this term, but Steve Bruce gives him the opportunity to show what he can do against Premier League opposition once again today.

3.14pm In the absence of Kane and Alli, Spurs will look to Son Heung-min and Vincent Janssen as their main goal threats this afternoon. Son enjoyed a purple patch a little earlier in the season but has been in and out of the team in recent weeks, with the form of Eriksen, Alli and co making it difficult for him to mail down a regular starting spot. Janssen, meanwhile, has not exactly hit the ground running for Spurs either, but he does have two goals from two EFL Cup matches this season.

3.12pm Dier is joined in midfield today by Harry Winks, who has enjoyed a breakthrough season so far with Spurs. Pochettino clearly has a lot of faith in the youngster, as shown by the decision to bring him on against Chelsea on Wednesday, and today he will get the chance to show what he can do from the start. Moussa Sissoko will also be keen to impress from the start having failed to really get going since his £30m deadline day move from Newcastle United in the summer.

3.10pm Michel Vorm replaces Hugo Lloris in goal for the home side today, which means that the armband transfers to Eric Dier, who is one of perhaps only two or three of this team who would hope to be included in a full-strength starting XI too. The England international has been a victim of his versatility to some extent this season, though, dropping back into defence to cover for Alderweireld during the Belgian's spell out with injury but seeing his midfield spot taken by Dembele and Wanyama in the process.

3.08pm In all, Pochettino has made 10 changes to the team that beat Chelsea, with Toby Alderweireld the only player to keep his place in the team. He is joined in defence by Carter-Vickers, Trippier and Wimmer as Spurs revert to what is expected to be a 4-5-1 formation. Pochettino played with three at the back to match Chelsea's formation on Wednesday, but this is the more common system for Spurs this season and sure enough they switch back today.

3.06pm What can we make of those two teams, then? Well, it is no surprise to see the hosts make a lot of changes from the side that ended Chelsea's winning run on Wednesday, with manager Mauricio Pochettino taking the opportunity to rest a number of his key player. The likes of Lloris, Dembele, Eriksen and Kane are all given the night off completely, while Vertonghen, Wanyama and the in-form Dele Alli, are among those on the bench.

3.04pm ASTON VILLA SUBS: Gollini, Elphick, Westwood, Cissokho, Green, Davis, McCormack

3.04pm ASTON VILLA STARTING XI: Johnstone; Hutton, Chester, Baker, Amavi; Jedinak, Tshibola, Adomah, Bacuna, Grealish; Agbonlahor

3.02pm TOTTENHAM SUBS: Pau Lopez, Walker-Peters, Vertonghen, Wanyama, Dele, Onomah, Nkoudou

3.02pm TOTTENHAM STARTING XI: Vorm; Trippier, Carter-Vickers, Alderweireld, Wimmer; Davies, Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Son; Janssen