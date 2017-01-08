Harry Kane celebrates birth of first child

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane becomes a father for the first time to a baby daughter named Ivy Jane Kane.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has become a father for the first time after his girlfriend Kate Goodland gave birth to a baby daughter this morning.

The 23-year-old missed his side's FA Cup clash with Aston Villa this afternoon having been awake throughout the night while his daughter Ivy Jane was being born.

Me and @KateGoodlandx had our beautiful baby girl this morning, Ivy Jane Kane at 7:30am. Weighing 7.8pounds. Amazing feeling, so proud!😍❤👶🏼 — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 8, 2017

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino dedicated his side's 2-0 win over Villa to the new parents: "It is better now after a 2-0 win to explain. I want to send from here a big, big heart to Kate, his wife.

"It was a difficult night for her but now it's OK and they have a beautiful girl. Harry was more tired than his wife and we sent him to sleep. He spent all night at the hospital waiting and at 7.30am the baby was born. The plan was for him to be on the bench."

Kane, who has scored 10 goals in 15 Premier League appearances so far this season, is expected to return to the side for Saturday's match against West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane.