General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane celebrates birth of first child

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane becomes a father for the first time to a baby daughter named Ivy Jane Kane.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 22:01 UK

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has become a father for the first time after his girlfriend Kate Goodland gave birth to a baby daughter this morning.

The 23-year-old missed his side's FA Cup clash with Aston Villa this afternoon having been awake throughout the night while his daughter Ivy Jane was being born.


Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino dedicated his side's 2-0 win over Villa to the new parents: "It is better now after a 2-0 win to explain. I want to send from here a big, big heart to Kate, his wife.

"It was a difficult night for her but now it's OK and they have a beautiful girl. Harry was more tired than his wife and we sent him to sleep. He spent all night at the hospital waiting and at 7.30am the baby was born. The plan was for him to be on the bench."

Kane, who has scored 10 goals in 15 Premier League appearances so far this season, is expected to return to the side for Saturday's match against West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane.

Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Read Next:
Bruce to take inspiration from Spurs defeat
>
View our homepages for Harry Kane, Kate Goodland, Mauricio Pochettino, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Dele Alli leaves the field afterthe Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Steve Bruce: 'Dele Alli changed the game'
 Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino admits Vincent Janssen struggles
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Aston Villa - as it happened
Bruce to take inspiration from Spurs defeatPochettino: 'Patience paid off for Spurs'Result: Spurs edge past Villa into fourth roundTeam News: Nine changes for Spurs against VillaPochettino tipped for Barcelona job
Chinese Super League 'to offer £800k a week'Spurs, Saints 'consider Mark Uth move'Leverkusen 'looking to sell Javier Hernandez'Pochettino wants even more from EriksenPochettino: 'Alli one of best players in England'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage


LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand