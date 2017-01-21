Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino challenges his side to prove their title credentials when they take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has challenged his side to show that they are genuine title contenders when they face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Spurs have won their last six league games to climb up to second in the table, closing the gap on leaders Chelsea to seven points in the process.

Another victory this weekend would also open up a six-point gap to fifth-placed Man City, and Pochettino has urged his players to prove that they can handle the pressure.

"We have to try to show that we can be real contenders for the Premier League, that's the real challenge. It's more important that we can show ourselves, rather than show Manchester City," he told reporters.

"We need to show ourselves we are capable of dealing with that pressure, and to try to win games to achieve big things. I think it's not important today the gap that we can take (this weekend). The most important thing will be our performance - to show that we have improved a lot and learned from last season.

"It will be a very tough game, I think when you play against a team like Manchester City you must always give your best. To try to get the three points, that's our challenge. But it's too early to talk about decisive games, or decisive points. There are a lot of big things ahead."

Spurs have won their last three matches against City, including a 2-1 victory at the Etihad last season.