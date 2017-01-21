Jan 21, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino challenges Tottenham Hotspur to show title credentials

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino challenges his side to prove their title credentials when they take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 15:43 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has challenged his side to show that they are genuine title contenders when they face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Spurs have won their last six league games to climb up to second in the table, closing the gap on leaders Chelsea to seven points in the process.

Another victory this weekend would also open up a six-point gap to fifth-placed Man City, and Pochettino has urged his players to prove that they can handle the pressure.

"We have to try to show that we can be real contenders for the Premier League, that's the real challenge. It's more important that we can show ourselves, rather than show Manchester City," he told reporters.

"We need to show ourselves we are capable of dealing with that pressure, and to try to win games to achieve big things. I think it's not important today the gap that we can take (this weekend). The most important thing will be our performance - to show that we have improved a lot and learned from last season.

"It will be a very tough game, I think when you play against a team like Manchester City you must always give your best. To try to get the three points, that's our challenge. But it's too early to talk about decisive games, or decisive points. There are a lot of big things ahead."

Spurs have won their last three matches against City, including a 2-1 victory at the Etihad last season.

Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
