Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in making a move for Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ben Davies.

Crystal Palace have expressed an interest in Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ben Davies, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has found himself behind Danny Rose in the pecking order at White Hart Lane and has only started three Premier League games so far this season.

According to ESPN, Eagles boss Sam Allardyce is hoping that the lure of regular first-team football could persuade the Wales international to make the move to Selhurst Park.

However, Spurs are reportedly reluctant to lose Davies as they aim to keep hold of their squad while competing in the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League in the second half of the season.

Davies, who is said to be valued at £10m, joined Tottenham in 2014 from Swansea City and has made 69 appearances for the North London side in all competitions.