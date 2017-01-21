Leroy Sane returns for Manchester City as they welcome title rivals Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad.

New Manchester City signing Gabriel Jesus has been named on the bench as the side welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad this evening.

Manager Pep Guardiola makes two changes to the side that were humiliated 4-0 at Everton last weekend, with Bacary Sagna dropped entirely and John Stones relegated to the substitutes as Leroy Sane and Aleksandar Kolarov come into the starting XI.

Sergio Aguero continues to lead the line in an expected 4-1-4-1 formation, with Sane joining David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling in attack and Yaya Toure operating at defensive mid.

Fernando returns to the matchday squad from injury but starts the game among the substitutes alongside Nolito and captain Vincent Kompany.

For the visitors, who have won their last six Premier League games in a row, Mauricio Pochettino makes just one enforced change from the side that comprehensively defeated West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

Jan Vertonghen has been ruled out for the next six weeks with an ankle injury, meaning a recall for Kevin Wimmer in the backline.

Harry Kane, making his 100th Premier League appearance for Spurs, continues to lead the line with support from Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli.

Manchester City: Bravo; Zabaleta, Otamendi, Kolarov, Clichy; Toure; Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Sterling; Aguero

Subs: Caballero, Kompany, Fernando, Nolito, Delph, Stones, G. Jesus

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Wimmer, Rose, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Kane

Subs: Vorm, Trippier, Davies, Carter-Vickers, Winks, Sissoko, Son

