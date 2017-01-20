Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen believes that his side are well placed to launch a serious title challenge this season.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has said that the team are determined to learn from last season as they attempt to launch another title challenge this term.

Spurs were the main challengers to eventual champions Leicester City for much of the 2015-16 campaign before a collapse at the end of the season saw them drop to third behind Arsenal.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are once again in the mix this time around, sitting second behind Chelsea, and Eriksen insists that they will "give everything" to push their London rivals all the way.

"We are in a very, very good position for now. We are in better position than we were last year. If you take out the last three games, we played very, very well last season and we have just tried to continue that. Where we end up, that is the question, because you can see how many teams are doing well and how close it is so it will be small things that will change the rest of the season," he told talkSPORT.

"Hopefully, we will be there until the end of the season. We know how it felt and we know how close we were and how many chances we had that we didn't take. We are trying to make those steps smaller this season. We are a year more experienced.

"We will give everything we have [to win the title]. We know the situation and know we have to finish better than we did last season so hopefully that is what we are going to do. We promise we will do our best and we will see how it ends up."

Spurs, who have not won the title since 1961, take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.