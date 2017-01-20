New Transfer Talk header

Jose Mourinho: 'Antonio Valencia is world's best right-back'

Antonio Valencia of Manchester United during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Ipswich Town at Old Trafford on September 23, 2015 in Manchester, England.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that he regards Antonio Valencia as the best right-back in the world.
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 18:21 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has said that he rates Antonio Valencia as the best right-back in world football.

United have triggered a one-year extension clause in Valencia's contract after he established himself as first choice in the position during the first six months of Mourinho's reign.

However, the Portuguese insists that the right-sided player is not being rewarded for his form, rather that United should see it as "a privilege" that they get to keep the Ecuadorian international at Old Trafford.

The 53-year-old told reporters: "I don't see it as a reward, he is simply the best right-back you can have, there is no better right-back in football.

"It isn't a reward for him, it is a privilege for us to be able to keep such a good player and man."

Valencia has made 271 appearances for United since signing for the club for £16m in 2009.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
