Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Angel di Maria insists that he is happy to see out the remainder of his contract at the Parc des Princes.
Friday, January 20, 2017

Angel di Maria has insisted that he intends to honour his Paris Saint-Germain contract despite being heavily linked with a big-money switch to the Chinese Super League.

The Argentina international, who has one goal and five assists in Ligue 1 this term, is one of a number of players to have been tipped to join the Far East influx.

Di Maria is in no rush to leave European football just yet, however, and insists that he is hoping to achieve the main objective initially set out when joining the Parisians - to win their first Champions League crown.

"I am very happy here and I have two years of my contract left," he told ESPN. "My family is happy here. There have been rumours, of course, but this is the first chance I have had to address the subject. But I am happy here and I will stay here until the end of my contract.

"Everybody has their own different way of thinking. People can have the desire to go and play in China. It is obvious that with the amounts of money on offer that some people can be attracted to that.

"However, not in my case, I prefer to stay here, be happy and reach the objective I set for myself, to come to Paris and win the Champions League."

Di Maria has failed to build on last season's impressive maiden campaign at the Parc des Princes, although he has scored twice in his five European outings in 2016-17.

