Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has reportedly begun planning a move to Real Madrid this summer.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has allegedly already begun preparing for a summer move to Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old is thought to be the new top target for Zinedine Zidane's side this summer after they realised that a move for United stopper David de Gea would be "too difficult to complete".

According to The Sun, Courtois is said to be "crazy" over the move and has already told some of his Blues teammates that he intends to leave at the end of the season.

The Belgian's wife and daughter still live in the Spanish capital following his three years with Atletico Madrid and he makes regular trips back to see them.

Late last month, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte ruled out a sale of Courtois to the La Liga giants, describing him as "one of the best, if not the best, goalkeeper in the world".

Courtois's current contract keeps him tied to Stamford Bridge until the end of the 2018-19 season.