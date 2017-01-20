New Transfer Talk header

Sunderland close to signing Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris?

Greece's midfielder Andreas Samaris scores in the nets of Ivory Coast's goalkeeper Boubacar Barry during a Group C football match on June 24, 2014
Sunderland are reportedly looking to sign Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris, despite the suggestion that they do not have significant funds to spend in January.
Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris has reportedly emerged as a target for Sunderland during the January transfer window.

It has previously been suggested that the Premier League club do not have the funds to compete in the transfer market, while manager David Moyes has said that any new signings may not "make a big difference".

However, according to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, the Black Cats are closing in on Samaris in what is said to be a deal worth €20m (£17.3m).

Given Moyes's admission, it remains to be seen whether Sunderland are capable of completing such an expensive deal but it has been claimed that Benfica have accepted an offer for the Greek international.

The 27-year-old has made a total of 81 appearances since August 2014, but he has only featured on 11 occasions during the current campaign.

