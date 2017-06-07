Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Arsene Wenger 'steps up £50m Alexandre Lacazette pursuit'

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and chief executive Ivan Gazidis have reportedly held talks with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas over a £50m transfer for Alexandre Lacazette. Read more.

West Ham United make £4m bid for Mexican winger Jurgen Damm?

A report claims that Mexico international Jurgen Damm, who currently plies his trade for Tigres, could be on his way to West Ham United in a £4m transfer. Read more.

Romelu Lukaku: "Staying at Everton is not really an option"

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku intends to join an English club that are competing in the Champions League, with his agent already negotiating with interested parties. Read more.

Pepe announces departure from Real Madrid after 10-year stay

Long-serving Real Madrid defender Pepe takes to Instagram to say a heartfelt goodbye to supporters after bringing an end to his 10-year stay at the club. Read more.

Olivier Giroud: 'I will not settle for another year on the bench'

Olivier Giroud warns manager Arsene Wenger that he could be forced to move on from Arsenal if restricted to a bit-part role once again next season. Read more.

Agent: "Mario Balotelli will play for Borussia Dortmund"

Agent Mino Raiola appears to reveal that Mario Balotelli will join Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer this summer. Read more.

Report: Fernando Torres in advanced talks with Mexican club

A report claims that Fernando Torres is close to leaving Atletico Madrid to join Mexican side Queretaro on a two-year deal, where he will earn a bumper salary. Read more.

Radja Nainggolan coy on Manchester United rumours

Radja Nainggolan teases Manchester United fans by saying that talk of a switch from Roma "may be true", having been linked with a £50m transfer in recent days. Read more.

Jordan Spence: Joining Ipswich Town permanently "an easy decision"

Jordan Spence insists that he was never in any doubt that he wanted to remain at Ipswich Town for the long term after impressing during his short spell last season. Read more.

Adam le Fondre delighted to join Bolton Wanderers permanently

Adam le Fondre is delighted to have sealed a permanent switch to Bolton Wanderers, bringing an end to three frustrating years with Cardiff City. Read more.

Manchester City close to finalising deal for Ryan Bertrand?

Manchester City reportedly pull out of a transfer for Benjamin Mendy due to his £40m price tag and will instead push through a deal to sign Ryan Bertrand. Read more.

Wes Morgan: 'Leicester City will be busy in transfer market'

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan says that he expects the Foxes to be busy during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Ralf Rangnick: 'Emil Forsberg, Naby Keita will not leave RB Leipzig'

RB Leipzig director of football Ralf Rangnick says that neither Emil Forsberg or Naby Keita will be leaving the club in the summer. Read more.

Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn to move on loan to Norwich City

Manchester City announce that goalkeeper Angus Gunn will spend next season on loan at Norwich City. Read more.

Jermain Defoe: 'I've had medical at Bournemouth'

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe acknowledges that he has already had a medical at Bournemouth ahead of a transfer later this summer. Read more.

Arsenal join race to sign Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri?

Arsenal reportedly join the race to sign in-demand Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, who is also attracting interest from Spain, Italy and France. Read more.

Arsenal turn attention to Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford?

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will reportedly use the funds generated from the sale of Wojciech Szczesny to target Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Read more.

Brighton & Hove Albion show interest in Japanese international Genki Haraguchi?

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly assessing whether to make a move for Hertha Berlin winger Genki Haraguchi. Read more.

Kenny Jackett to sign James Henry for Portsmouth?

New Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett is reportedly looking to secure a reunion with James Henry, who played for him during his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Read more.

Samuel Umtiti: 'Barcelona want Ousmane Dembele'

Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti claims that his club want to sign Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Hector Bellerin: 'Anything can happen'

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin says that "a lot can happen this summer" when questioned on whether he could leave the Gunners. Read more.

Manchester United 'open to Adnan Januzaj offers'

A report claims that Manchester United are 'open to offers' for Belgium attacker Adnan Januzaj in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign former Manchester United winger Bebe?

A report claims that Wolverhampton Wanderers are closing in on a deal for former Manchester United winger Bebe, who now represents Eibar. Read more.

Report: Ernesto Valverde wants Angel di Maria at Barcelona

A report claims that Paris Saint-Germain attacker Angel di Maria is a summer transfer target for Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde. Read more.

Alexandre Lacazette: 'I could wait for Atletico Madrid'

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette says that "it is possible" that he could wait for a move to Atletico Madrid, who will be unable to sign any new players this summer. Read more.

Hebei China Fortune deny Robin van Persie approach

Hebei China Fortune deny making an approach for experienced forward Robin van Persie, who has just one year left on his deal at Fenerbahce. Read more.

John Terry 'wants £100,000-a-week deal'

Brighton & Hove Albion reportedly pull out of the race to sign John Terry after learning that the former Chelsea captain wants a £100,000-a-week contact. Read more.

Report: Juventus considering Nemanja Matic move

A report claims that Juventus could move for Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic ahead of the 2017-18 campaign. Read more.

Manchester United 'in advanced talks' for James Rodriguez

A report claims that Manchester United are 'in advanced talks' to sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Romelu Lukaku to choose Chelsea over Manchester United?

Everton reportedly tell Manchester United that Romelu Lukaku prefers a move to Stamford Bridge over Old Trafford. Read more.

Southampton join race for Ruben Semedo?

Southampton reportedly enter the race to sign Sporting Lisbon defender Ruben Semedo, who is also said to be attracting the attention of Newcastle United. Read more.

Brighton & Hove Albion keen to sign Mat Ryan from Valencia?

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly keen to take Valencia goalkeeper Mat Ryan to the Amex Stadium. Read more.

Premier League: Transfer ins and outs - Summer 2017

Keep track of all of the confirmed transfers in the Premier League with Sports Mole's comprehensive guide. Read more.

Championship: Transfer ins and outs - Summer 2017

Keep track of all of the confirmed transfers in the Championship with Sports Mole's comprehensive guide. Read more.

Southampton call for investigation over Liverpool's interest in Virgil van Dijk?

Southampton reportedly ask the Premier League to investigate an alleged illegal approach from Liverpool for defender Virgil van Dijk. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers withdraw from Andreas Weimann deal?

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly withdraw their interest in pushing through a permanent deal for Derby County forward Andreas Weimann. Read more.

Liverpool to consider other options to Roma winger Mohamed Salah?

Liverpool reportedly start to consider other options after growing frustrated with Roma's stance on winger Mohamed Salah. Read more.

Arsenal confirm Sead Kolasinac signing

Arsenal confirm that they have signed defender Sead Kolasinac on a long-term deal from Schalke 04. Read more.

Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam becomes target for Liverpool?

Liverpool are reportedly preparing an offer to try to sign Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Real Madrid defender Pepe to make switch to Paris Saint-Germain?

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly edging nearer to signing Real Madrid defender Pepe during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Jonny Hayes flattered by Celtic interest

Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes admits that he is flattered by the interest which has been shown in him by Celtic. Read more.

Arsenal to make £122m bid for AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe?

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly prepared to make a bid of £122m to try to sign AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe. Read more.

Romelu Lukaku: 'My future has been decided'

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku says that he and his agent know where he will play his football next season. Read more.