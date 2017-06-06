Agent Mino Raiola appears to reveal that Mario Balotelli will join Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer this summer.

Mario Balotelli is to complete a free transfer to German side Borussia Dortmund, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

The Italy international had been weighing up his options after leaving Nice last month, enjoying an impressive season in Ligue 1 that saw him net 15 times.

Raiola revealed at the weekend that Dortmund were a surprise option for his client, while Marseille are also interested and Nice were open to keeping him in place for another year.

It is unknown whether Raiola was joking when making his latest comments, though, having turned up to greet journalists at Peter Bosz's unveiling as Dortmund boss on Tuesday morning.

Asked if he was in the city to finalise a transfer, the super agent said: "Yes, Mario Balotelli will play for Borussia Dortmund!"

Balotelli has also been linked with Las Palmas and Antalyaspor in recent weeks, while Zenit St Petersburg are said to be in the running following Roberto Mancini's recent appointment.