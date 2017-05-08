Las Palmas make move for Mario Balotelli?

Las Palmas reportedly offer a contract to Nice striker Mario Balotelli, who will become a free agent during the summer.

Mario Balotelli has reportedly emerged as a summer transfer target for Las Palmas.

The Italian is currently coming to the end of his one-year deal with French club Nice, where he has scored 17 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions.

However, he is expected to attract attention from plenty of clubs in the summer and according to Cope Canarias, Las Palmas have attempted to steal a march on potential rivals.

The La Liga outfit currently sit in 14th place in the table and have secured their place in Spain's top flight for another 12 months.

While seeking pastures new is an option for Balotelli, they 26-year-old may choose to remain in France with Nice given they will feature in the Champions League next season.