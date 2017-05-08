New Transfer Talk header

Las Palmas make move for Mario Balotelli?

Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring his team's second goal against Czech Republic during their World Cup qualifier on September 10, 2013
Las Palmas reportedly offer a contract to Nice striker Mario Balotelli, who will become a free agent during the summer.
Monday, May 8, 2017

Mario Balotelli has reportedly emerged as a summer transfer target for Las Palmas.

The Italian is currently coming to the end of his one-year deal with French club Nice, where he has scored 17 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions.

However, he is expected to attract attention from plenty of clubs in the summer and according to Cope Canarias, Las Palmas have attempted to steal a march on potential rivals.

The La Liga outfit currently sit in 14th place in the table and have secured their place in Spain's top flight for another 12 months.

While seeking pastures new is an option for Balotelli, they 26-year-old may choose to remain in France with Nice given they will feature in the Champions League next season.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona362664108347484
2Real Madrid35266396395784
3Atletico MadridAtletico36228666254174
4Sevilla36209763451869
5Villarreal36189953322163
6Athletic Bilbao361951251391262
7Real Sociedad36195125549662
8EibarEibar36159125446854
9Espanyol361411114748-153
10AlavesAlaves361312113741-451
11Malaga36129154751-445
12Celta Vigo35135174960-1144
13Valencia36127175462-843
14Las PalmasLas Palmas36109175267-1539
15Real Betis35107183857-1937
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo36711184061-2132
17Leganes3579193053-2330
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3669213970-3127
RGranada3648242878-5020
ROsasuna36310233888-5019
> Full Version
 