Zenit St Petersburg manager Roberto Mancini is reportedly keen to re-team with striker Mario Balotelli.

According to The Sun, the Italian coach is lining up a summer bid for the Nice forward, who he worked with at Inter Milan and Manchester City.

Balotelli, who has also been linked with Turkish side Antalyaspor and Las Palmas in Spain, is out of contract at the end of the month.

The Italy international scored 15 times in 20 league starts for Nice last season.

Mancini recently took over managerial duties at Zenit and is expected to earn around £4.5m a year.