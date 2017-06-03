New Transfer Talk header

Roberto Mancini 'wants Mario Balotelli at Zenit St Petersburg'

Mario Balotelli of FC Internazionale Milano looks on during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 13, 2015
Mario Balotelli is linked with a reunion with Roberto Mancini at Zenit St Petersburg.
Saturday, June 3, 2017

Zenit St Petersburg manager Roberto Mancini is reportedly keen to re-team with striker Mario Balotelli.

According to The Sun, the Italian coach is lining up a summer bid for the Nice forward, who he worked with at Inter Milan and Manchester City.

Balotelli, who has also been linked with Turkish side Antalyaspor and Las Palmas in Spain, is out of contract at the end of the month.

The Italy international scored 15 times in 20 league starts for Nice last season.

Mancini recently took over managerial duties at Zenit and is expected to earn around £4.5m a year.

A chilled-out Roberto Mancini has a chinwag on the old rag and bone during the Serie A game between Lazio and Sampdoria on May 7, 2017
Zenit appoint Mancini as new head coach
