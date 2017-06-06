New Transfer Talk header

Wes Morgan: 'Leicester City will be busy in transfer market'

Leicester City's Wes Morgan in action against Newcastle United on March 14, 2016
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan says that he expects the Foxes to be busy during the summer transfer window.
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 18:25 UK

Leicester City defender Wes Morgan has said that he expects to see plenty of new signings arrive at the King Power Stadium during the summer transfer window.

After having to contend with four competitions this season, the Foxes are expected to make several changes ahead of the new campaign and Morgan has called for a greater strength in depth due to their squad being stretched towards the end of the campaign.

The 33-year-old told ESPN: "Towards the end of last season we saw a few injuries impact our results because we maybe didn't have the same strength and depth as other teams.

"I think if you look at the average age of our back four we're all above 30 now, so we're not getting any younger.

"I'm sure that will be an area our recruitment staff will be looking at. I'll be watching with interest to see who comes in. I'm sure it's going to be a busy summer."

Morgan was one of the players to struggle with injuries in the closing months, with the centre-back only able to play once since the middle of March.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
