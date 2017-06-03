New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that he "likes" Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, but insists that he has not made a bid for the want-away Foxes star.
Saturday, June 3, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that he is an admirer of Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

Earlier this week, both Wenger and Mahrez made announcements over their futures, with the Gunners boss penning a new two-year deal at the Emirates Stadium and Mahrez confirming that he wants to leave the Foxes.

Wenger stopped short of saying that he would make an offer for the Algerian international, but he has hinted that his current stance may change in the future.

The Frenchman told beIN Sports: "We have not made a bid, but personally, I like the player, yes. I think he made a huge impact when they won the championship.

"Like at everybody else at Leicester, this season has been more challenging, but it doesn't take away from his qualities.

"Have we made a bid for him? No. Not yet. No, we have not. When I say 'not yet' it means it could happen. It might not happen."

Leicester are likely to demand at least £40m for a player who cost them just £560,000 in January 2014.

Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Swansea on April 24, 2016
Riyad Mahrez asks to leave Leicester City
