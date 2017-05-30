Riyad Mahrez asks to leave Leicester City

Winger Riyad Mahrez says that he has asked to leave Leicester City this summer.

Last summer, Mahrez was linked with a switch away from the King Power Stadium after helping the club to the Premier League title, but he eventually remained in the East Midlands and contributed to a run to the Champions League quarter-finals.

However, after continually being linked with a lucrative move elsewhere, Mahrez has announced that he intends to leave the Foxes ahead of the new season.

In a statement, the 26-year-old said: "Out of the huge admiration and respect I hold for Leicester City Football Club I wanted to be totally honest and transparent with them and have therefore informed the club that I feel now is the time for me to move on. I had a good discussion with the Chairman last summer and we agreed at that time that I would stay for another year in order to help the club as best as I could following the transition of winning the title and in the Champions League.

"However, I am fiercely ambitious and feel that now is the time to move on to a new experience. I've always enjoyed a good relationship with the Chairman and everyone at the club, and I hope I have been able to repay the faith shown to me by my performances and commitment on the pitch during my time here.

"I've had the four best seasons of my career at Leicester and have loved every moment. I feel immense pride to have been a part of what we have achieved during my time at the club, culminating in becoming Premier League Champions.

"The relationship I share with the club and our amazing fans is something I will treasure forever and I truly hope they will understand and respect my decision."

Since arriving at Leicester for just £560,000 in 2013, Mahrez has gone on to score 35 goals from 138 appearances in all competitions.

AS Monaco have recently been credited with an interest in the Algerian international, while he also has admirers in the Premier League.