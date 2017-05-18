May 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur
 

Craig Shakespeare: 'Injuries have hit Leicester City'

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare says that injuries have started to 'catch up' with his squad ahead of their final two matches of the season.
Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has revealed that his players will not be doing a lot of training over the coming days.

Ahead of Thursday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur, Shakespeare revealed that as many as five players will be unavailable for the game at the King Power Stadium.

Wes Morgan and Robert Huth are among the players to miss out, and Shakespeare has said that fitness issues have started to 'catch up' with his squad.

The 53-year-old told reporters: "Unfortunately, we've still got a few injuries. Wes [Morgan] won't be okay and we've still got Robert Huth out. Danny Drinkwater, Papy Mendy and now Andy King joins the long list.

"We won't be doing a lot of training next few days. We'll be doing enough to make sure we are competitive in these two home games. The injuries have caught up with us but there's two games left and other people will get their opportunity."

Last year's champions can still finish as high as eighth place in the standings.

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
